Why diversity targets are key to better representation

The arrival of Black History Month was a fitting time for the launch of L&Q’s first diversity report. In essence, this new publication is split into three parts: a baseline picture of where we are today, aspirational targets for what we want the organisation to look like in the future, and a commitment to measure progress against these annually.

As one of the first housing providers to produce such a report, knowing – and sharing – our journey not only increases transparency, it also makes it possible for us to define and deliver meaningful change.

“Black colleagues lose ground early on in the career structure and experience diminishing representation into senior positions”

Though we have begun to make some good progress, the figures show there is much more to be done to ensure that Black staff can progress their careers in a way that is commensurate with their white counterparts.

While Asian and mixed ethnicity colleagues maintain their representation right the way up to the highest level, Black colleagues lose ground early on in the career structure and experience diminishing representation into senior positions.