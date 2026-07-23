Why do the same complaints keep coming back? We went to the root cause to find out

RCA can also be helpful when doing deep dives into complex processes, such as the journey someone goes on when becoming an Abri customer.

We believe the way a customer’s journey with Abri begins sets the tone for their entire relationship with us. Getting it right at the start has a massive impact on long-term trust and satisfaction. So, when we began to see declining satisfaction scores in lettings and quality of home in August 2025, along with recurring customer feedback about delays, unclear communication and unmet expectations, it was clear that we needed to investigate the process of becoming an Abri resident.

This is the first deep dive using our matured RCA approach, spanning the full journey from a previous tenant moving out, through nominations and applications, to move-in and the six-week post-move-in visit with our housing partners.

The first stage was to identify and pressure-test the methodology of our review with our resident scrutiny group, who investigated whether our process was robust, transparent and appropriate. They made several recommendations, which included considering internal ‘missed moments’, not just external ones, as the communication between teams can be as crucial as what residents experience directly.

We then went to where the work happens: shadowing colleagues, reviewing process maps and comparing the planned process with what really happens in practice. Alongside this, customers took part in journey-mapping sessions, helping us understand what it feels like at key moments.

From those insights we brought colleagues together in a new-style root cause workshop (‘Why Lab’), where we traced issues back to their underlying causes. We then moved into a ‘How Lab’ focused on practical fixes and what teams need to deliver the Abri service style consistently.

Finally, we pulled the findings and recommendations into a report for operational leads. These focused on things like avoiding missed appointments, improving communication and system integration, and reducing colleague knowledge gaps.

Once they agree on the recommendations we made, our teams will co-create solutions with customers in their regions. And once changes are implemented, we’ll return to our baseline metrics to check what’s improved, making space to reflect and adjust if the outcomes aren’t what we expected.

“As our confidence and capability grow, so does our ambition to apply RCA to more areas of the organisation as a way of thinking”

This deep dive into the experience of becoming an Abri resident marks the first time we’ve applied our maturing RCA approach across a complex, joined‑up journey. It’s given us a much clearer picture of where expectations are created, where they break down, and where small changes could make a meaningful difference to our future customers.

As the recommendations move into delivery, the real opportunity lies in turning these insights into a better first chapter for every future Abri resident.

As our confidence and capability grow, so does our ambition to apply RCA to more areas of the organisation as a way of thinking. The result is a steady shift away from reacting to symptoms and towards building a culture that continually learns, adapts and improves.

If there’s one thing our journey with RCA has taught us, it’s that success starts with people. At Abri, the real shift happened when colleagues understood that RCA wasn’t about scrutiny or blame, but about curiosity, learning and making life better for customers and colleagues alike.

When people feel safe to talk honestly about what gets in the way of doing a good job, patterns emerge, assumptions are challenged and insights surface that no spreadsheet could ever reveal. And when that same honesty shapes how we communicate with customers, the way we deal with complaints can become something more meaningful. In some cases, an experience that began with dissatisfaction has ended in a heartfelt compliment.

RCA works best when it’s embedded in the culture of the organisation, not just applied as a technique. We’re still learning, but it’s that honesty and openness to learning that continues to drive improvement across the Abri group.

If you’d like to hear more about how we’re applying RCA in practice, my colleagues Tadana Chisenga and Trish Harrington-Dicks joined the Housing Ombudsman to record a podcast on learning from complaints. It’s a chance to dig deeper into how learning from complaints can translate into lasting change and improved services for customers.

Natalie Hill, head of change and service improvement, Abri