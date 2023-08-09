Why Gove’s push for beautiful housing is another red herring

There are some easy fixes regarding aesthetics, such as making house builders use the same local stone as neighbouring homes rather than creating cookie cutter estates that could be seen anywhere.

Whether building beautiful will be enough to quell Britain’s NIMBY tendencies is something of a red herring, however, given that Mr Gove’s plan is to dodge the issue altogether by building on urban brownfield land instead. Quite frankly, it’s a distraction tactic.

The rhetoric on beautiful rather misses the point about what is really behind a lack of new homes: that the housing target remains an optional aspiration for local authorities; and the absence of enough well-funded, well-staffed planning departments.

“The government is burying its head in the sand by putting off these much-needed reforms”

We recently found ourselves in a situation where we had 20 sites held up in an advanced planning stage – representing just over 1,200 homes for the housing associations we build for. Despite this, I have sympathy for planning officers, especially after learning anecdotally that some are dealing with 100 cases at any one time, creating such an overwhelming workload that nothing gets done.

Planning officers are also only the first hurdle since our current system will see rejections at committee stage that, often, fly in the face of local framework criteria. This stagnation leads to endless cycles of empty, cordoned-off plots that show no sign of work commencing. This does little to restore confidence and trust within local communities.