Why I am nervous about the sector’s preparedness to defend itself in the face of the newly founded Building Safety Regulator

Why I am extremely nervous about the sector’s preparedness to defend itself in the face of the newly founded Building Safety Regulator, says @AbisogunOBE #UKhousing

However, as for the adoption, sharing and implementation of ‘best practice’, I am woefully disappointed by the general lack of urgency, understanding and demonstrable leadership, particularly at senior level.

As a chartered surveyor with almost three decades of experience under my belt, I wear several hats, one of which exposes me to the new legal obligation of digital asset management via the day-to-day administration of social housing. I have never been more assured by a piece of UK legislation that has actually been designed to improve our sector’s performance.

“I am woefully disappointed by the general lack of urgency, understanding and demonstrable leadership, particularly at senior level”

Much has taken place across the country but, yet, with less than a year to prepare to transition, within the context of ‘in scope’ high-rise residential buildings, I am extremely nervous about the sector’s preparedness to defend itself in the face of the newly founded Building Safety Regulator.

Inspired by the groundbreaking work led by Dame Judith Hackitt, the Building Safety Act is an attempt by the UK government to ‘right the wrongs’ of the sector’s historic approach to asset management, from design through to construction and into the occupational phases, in consideration of the whole life cycle of the built asset.

As a non-executive director of Richmond Housing Partnership (RHP), which has limited exposure to high-rise buildings across our maintainable assets, I am acutely aware of the multifaceted challenges around resources and organisational priorities. In fact, I know this to be a primary challenge for the sector in the face of seeking to address the key requirements of the act.

The aforementioned “groundbreaking” reforms now give social housing – and private – residents and homeowners more rights, powers and protection. But what does this shift of power and control actually mean for asset owners or ‘accountable person(s)’?

We all know that the desire to create, hold and maintain the golden thread of information is now a legal requirement to ensure that homes across the country are safer, but with less than 12 months left, who is leading the charge on “systemic, structural and cultural change” and what does ‘good’ actually look like?

“Our work over two years has been shared widely across the sector and pretty much distilled down to one key issue: a direct need to instil ‘purpose-led’ cultural working practices that are aligned to new legal requirements”

I have travelled the length and breadth of the country articulating the work of my peers over at Cambridge’s Centre for Digital Built Britain (CDBB) as we co-curated and produced the Digital Twin Toolkit, the Business Case Template, which culminated into what I refer to as the ‘ground zero’, and officially called the ‘Gemini Papers’, a blueprint for the future.

Even in the presence of an agreement by 49 large developers to “fix blocks in need of remediation”, the successful completion of 50 projects have benefited directly from the Building Safety Fund, totalling a cost to the taxpayer in the order of £588m, according to Inside Housing’s September 2022 print edition.

Are we even close to the required state of (evidence-based) remediation that would adequately adhere to the aspirations of the National Regulator for Construction Products and simultaneously mitigate increasing concerns that continue to engulf existing ‘risk pools’, yet to be sufficiently quantified by the insurance sector? This is another conversation altogether.