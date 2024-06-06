Why improving services must include tackling stigma

‘I am Social’ demonstrates our belief that social landlords must play their part in challenging stigma and advocating for more social housing. But we must also reflect on our own role in contributing to stigma too, ensuring that our actions go beyond campaigning.

The sector has not historically been good enough at working in partnership with residents. Escaping outdated, paternalistic approaches by involving residents in decisions which affect them at all levels, setting the right culture among our teams, and being able to listen and change when we don’t get things right will only make us stronger.

At L&Q, we’re on a journey to rebalancing our relationships with residents. This involves taking steps to tackle stigma through involving them at every level of our organisation. Our new approach to resident involvement is underpinned by the principle that residents are our partners, and their views and knowledge are fundamental to our success. You can read more about this in our A Partnership of Equals report.

“Securing respect and understanding for everyone living in social housing starts with hearing the people who call it their home”

We must also acknowledge that the quality of our homes has not been good enough and a rebalancing of relationships must go hand in hand with an ongoing and significant investment to create the safe, decent homes residents should expect.

Stigma is a complex and entrenched problem to solve, but for too long, an exclusive focus on homeownership, together with a chronic undersupply of social homes, has created a perception that social housing is nothing more than a safety net for the most vulnerable. It doesn’t have to be this way. A world where the media, politicians and housing providers recognise the value of every social home, and the contribution those living in them make to society, is a world where different choices can be made.

With a general election around the corner, now is a time when this conversation – and the voice of residents – really matter. Stigma has a material impact, both socially and when it comes to the drafting of policy, such as welfare reforms or the funding of new social homes.

Housing providers need to do everything we can to work with residents to focus hearts and minds on this important issue. If we don’t challenge this narrative of housing winners and losers, we’ll not only fail to stop stigma, but we’ll also be complicit in its continuation.