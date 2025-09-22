Why isn’t the housing sector tapping into the talent that’s ready and waiting?

There are, of course, real pressures at play: budget constraints and the ever-present challenge of doing more with less. But there is also a bigger strategic issue: the sector risks missing the chance to invest in future talent.

Charityworks trainees aren’t just staying in the sector for their placement year. In fact, 92% of organisations that host a trainee go on to offer them permanent roles.

There are currently two Charityworks alumni on the Chartered Institute of Housing Futures board – a clear demonstration that the programme supports a sustainable, talented succession pipeline into the sector.

Sarah Cross is one of Charityworks’ talented alumni who has gone on to excel in her career. She was placed at Lancaster West Neighbourhood Team four years ago, and is still there today, now working as their sustainability programme manager. She was a finalist for the Women in Housing Awards Woman of the Future award in 2023 and a finalist in the Housing Quality Network Housing’s Next Generation leader competition in 2024.

“What’s needed now is a shift in mindset: to see early-career recruitment not as a luxury, but as a strategic imperative for the future of housing”

Organisations tell us how much value trainees add from day one, from bringing in fresh perspectives, to supporting resident engagement and digital projects, or boosting capacity in overstretched teams.

The housing crisis is one of the defining challenges of our time. Meeting it requires not only homes, funding and political will, but also a workforce with the skills, creativity and passion to drive solutions forward. If the sector doesn’t invest now in building its talent pipeline, it risks storing up bigger problems for the future.

We know the next generation of housing leaders won’t appear overnight, but they won’t appear at all if we don’t give them the opportunity to get started.

The interest is there. The talent is there. What’s needed now is a shift in mindset: to see early-career recruitment not as a luxury, but as a strategic imperative for the future of housing.

Rachel Whale, co-founder, Charityworks