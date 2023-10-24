How has this kind of technology progressed in recent years?

CO alarms have improved massively over the years that they have been available. Most manufacturers now use an electrochemical sensor that can detect the proportion of CO in the air. They are really accurate. Not only can we see whether CO is present or not, we can see exactly how many parts per million of CO is present, and then it will alarm based on the period of time.

So a high concentration of CO will trigger the alarm in a shorter period of maybe two or three minutes, whereas a lower level could take up to 90 minutes or longer before it starts to alarm. And they’re collecting data, too.

What kind of useful data can these devices collect? What else can they do?

They can inform in all sorts of areas. Most basically, it will tell you that there is a physical device there, that

it is functioning and how long it has been there.

If it isn’t working or switched on for whatever reason, it will tell you that, too – if an alarm has been deactivated by being removed from its baseplate, for example.

If they go into an alarm state, these devices can tell landlords what level of CO is present in the air. And they can send a notification to a neighbour or family member, as a text message, email or push notification. They can warn if their battery is low, and even if they’re contaminated with dust and need a vacuum.

How important is communication with residents when it comes to gas safety? What messages should landlords give out?

Education is so important. With CO alarms, occupants will often hear an alarm, but because they don’t see a fire, they assume it’s a nuisance alarm – and they will remove the alarm from its baseplate to disengage it.

We’ve seen this ourselves through the data. So understanding is massive – because if the alarm is going off, then the chances are carbon monoxide is present. In terms of messaging, I’d say never treat a CO alarm activation as a false alarm.

Always treat it like a real alarm. Just because you can’t see carbon monoxide, smell it or taste it, it doesn’t mean it’s not there – the alarm is going off for a reason. So open windows, open doors, turn off any fuel-burning appliances, and contact the gas emergency line on 0800 111 999. That’s what I would suggest doing straight away.

How can landlords ensure that residents know the difference between fire and CO alarms?

These alarms have different sound patterns; same outputs, a similar tone, but a different pattern.

As I work in the industry, I’m well aware of this – but a lot of people will not know the difference between CO and smoke alarms. It’s another good reason to urge people to test their alarms.

It’s not just a case of making sure the alarms are working – it also ensures that the occupants understand the difference between the sounds.

How often should residents check their CO alarms?

Historically, we used to recommend weekly checks, but we do realise that this was probably too difficult a target for most occupants to meet.

This advice has now been relaxed; we now recommend monthly testing – both for CO alarms

and smoke alarms.

The most important point, however, is regular testing. Whether they are tested weekly or monthly is less important – just make sure they are tested regularly.