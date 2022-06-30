Why Midland Heart’s new development project is already achieving the Future Homes Standard

How is the success of different approaches used during the project being assessed?

DB: Birmingham City University is undertaking a comprehensive case study of the design and construction, which will include how difficulties were overcome, what the additional cost of the construction was, and what extra embodied carbon is required to attain the operational energy benefits. After monitoring the occupier’s comfort, energy use and indoor environmental quality, a further report will be produced that evaluates the performance benefits of the design and equipment enhancements. It will also estimate the cost benefits of each of these. This detailed analysis will form part of a submission to government about the Future Homes Standard.

TH: We will be undertaking comprehensive monitoring of the performance of the homes (both occupied and unoccupied) for at least 12 months. We will monitor the energy use of each individual circuit within the home, the temperature within the home and multiple indoor air-quality parameters. We are also undertaking post-occupancy evaluations with the residents and capturing feedback from contractors and those involved within the construction of the home to ensure that any learning opportunities are documented. A detailed cost analysis will be completed as well, to identity any areas in which value for money can be improved.

What learning and knowledge do you hope the project will bring to the sector?

TH: Our ambition is that Project 80 can understand key methods, building types and technologies that can be used to meet the standard. Based on that understanding, we aim to create key considerations around successfully meeting the standard, which will be both useful to us and the wider industry. We are also happy to work with others who are trying similar things, to broaden our collective understanding and learn from each other.

DB: Birmingham City University became involved in Project 80 so that learning can be transferred to the government and industry. It is a great opportunity to produce high-impact, socially valuable research, but also to help policymakers, the construction industry and occupants learn about how to create better houses. House performance is an interaction between occupant lifestyle, the house fabric and layout, and the heating and ventilation services installed. The environmental monitoring and occupant interviews in Project 80 allow us to understand performance in relation to design, but also help occupants to live cost-effectively

in comfort.

ML: This first phase of homes will have been completed three years ahead of the implementation of the Future Homes Standard. This is a first in the recent history of regulatory changes in this area. The extensive research that is part of Project 80 will provide the government and policymakers with the evidence they need to make the right choices and avoid unintended consequences from the new standard.

AR: Experience has taught us that there are always new technologies that seem very attractive to developers, but the lack of track record presents real problems when asked to predict how they will behave over months and years. We believe a fabric-first approach ensures that you optimise the savings that are already available to you. This has always been an intuitive position of many developers, but to have this documented and measured will allow for others to learn from this experience.