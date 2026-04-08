Why moral ambition still matters in homelessness leadership

We must think beyond scarcity and mitigating risk, and have optimism to lead in this time of crisis, says Claire McGonigle, chief executive of Framework #UKhousing

Like many leaders, I found myself wondering how on earth I was meant to find the time to think strategically, never mind actually lead change. Then, one morning stuck in traffic, I found myself listening to Dutch historian Rutger Bregman talking about moral revolution on BBC Radio 4’s Reith Lectures. And something clicked.

I stepped into the chief executive role at Framework last autumn, and my first few months have been a whirlwind of introductions, invitations and briefings. My feet have barely touched the ground. And the world, of course, isn’t waiting for me to catch up. Contracts still need to be won, risks managed and budgets balanced. A new strategic plan still needs to be written.

Soaring levels of homelessness. Public services in relentless financial peril. Partner agencies in special measures and under constant scrutiny. Add rapid political change, new ministers to influence, local government and NHS reorganisation, and devolution gathering pace. It is, by any measure, an overwhelming time to be working in public services.

Rather than trying to squeeze what we already do into a vague strategic framework – one that reassures regulators, fits appraisal systems and avoids constraining us in a short‑term funding environment – what if we were more ambitious? What if we were more hopeful? What if, instead of spending the bulk of our leadership attention on regulation, viability, margins, targets and incoming legislation, we asked ourselves a more uncomfortable question: what would it take to genuinely help end homelessness?

That question isn’t naive. It doesn’t ignore the reality of regulation or finance – we still take both seriously, and we must. But it does challenge the idea that leadership is only about managing scarcity and mitigating risk. It asks whether, in the face of so much that feels broken around us, we might regain a sense of moral ambition.

“Leadership attention matters. If it is only ever focused on inspections and budgets, enthusiasm is damped and ideas are submerged”

I was fortunate to have time with Framework’s retiring chief executive, someone who never lost sight of why this work matters. He challenged me hard. When I disagreed with a policy position, he listened – and then pushed back: “If not that, then what?”

Leadership, he reminded me, isn’t just about critique. It’s about taking responsibility for what comes next.

I tested my thinking cautiously at first. With senior colleagues. With our board. With managers. Nobody laughed me out of the room. In fact, quite the opposite happened. People were energised. They were relieved to talk about why we exist, not just how we comply. They were ready to challenge practices that no longer serve us, and hungry to find better answers.