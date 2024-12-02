Why one 120-home scheme has taken us 10 years, and we’re still not finished

And, before readers jump to conclusions, our experience of the local authority planning team was excellent. They were consistent, responsive and prompt in all the exchanges and this part of the ongoing process was by some way the least painful.

I realise some of the events that led to the non-delivery of these “much-needed” (aren’t they all) homes are in the once-in-a-generation box, making it an extreme example. Nevertheless, housing schemes continue to face significant challenges which we urgently need to address if we are going to get anywhere near the target set.

Following our initial planning consent in 2017, having been appointed in 2014, we worked our way through tender design and contract negotiation as the fallout from the decision to vote to leave the European Union (EU) rippled through politics and the construction industry.