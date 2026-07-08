Why our Lib Dem-Green council is challenging the cut to London’s affordable housing requirements

There is a growing narrative in housing policy that London must choose between building more homes and securing more affordable housing. That is a false choice.

Nobody disputes the scale of the challenge. Housing delivery has slowed, development viability remains under pressure and councils across the capital are struggling with rising housing waiting lists and increasing temporary accommodation costs.

We urgently need more homes. But we also need to be honest about what kind of homes Londoners need most.

In Southwark, more than 23,000 households are on the housing waiting list and over 4,300 families are living in temporary accommodation. For them, the housing crisis is not simply about supply. It is about affordability.