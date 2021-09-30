Why our zero-carbon hub could be a model of the future for social landlords’ staff and tenants alike

As we move into ‘a new normal’, it’s clear the pandemic has changed the way we work. It has also changed our customers’ expectations of us as service providers.

So what does this new landscape mean as we move forward?

We know that most colleagues don’t want to return to a BC (before COVID) way of working in an office full time. We also know that our customers want more choice and flexibility, including the option to self-serve.

As the world around us increasingly starts to open up, what can sometimes be overlooked is that the health risk from long COVID still exists, even for the double-jabbed.

We face continued dilemmas around safety, including what to do about colleagues in customer-facing roles who are either unable to be vaccinated or choose not to be. This has been compounded by the government’s recent consultation announcement to make it mandatory for healthcare workers to be vaccinated.

But in the middle of the uncertainty we face, we have the opportunity to shape a post-pandemic workplace that puts flexibility for both colleagues and customers at it’s heart. So, what does this look like?