Why our zero-carbon hub could be a model of the future for social landlords’ staff and tenants alike

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Yorkshire Housing is looking to improve and revolutionise its offer for employees and tenants. Here’s how, and the thinking that should be at the forefront of every social landlord’s mind, writes Nick Atkin
As we move into ‘a new normal’, it’s clear the pandemic has changed the way we work. It has also changed our customers’ expectations of us as service providers.
So what does this new landscape mean as we move forward?
We know that most colleagues don’t want to return to a BC (before COVID) way of working in an office full time. We also know that our customers want more choice and flexibility, including the option to self-serve.
As the world around us increasingly starts to open up, what can sometimes be overlooked is that the health risk from long COVID still exists, even for the double-jabbed.
We face continued dilemmas around safety, including what to do about colleagues in customer-facing roles who are either unable to be vaccinated or choose not to be. This has been compounded by the government’s recent consultation announcement to make it mandatory for healthcare workers to be vaccinated.
But in the middle of the uncertainty we face, we have the opportunity to shape a post-pandemic workplace that puts flexibility for both colleagues and customers at it’s heart. So, what does this look like?
Last month, Yorkshire Housing announced our move to ‘The Place’, the first zero-carbon workspace in Leeds. This follows the sale of our head office which was clearly no longer fit for purpose.
This new space forms part of our hub, home and roam working model. It supports our longstanding mantra that you don’t have to be in work to be at work, and that work is something you do not somewhere you go.
“Adopting an agile approach with more flexibility in working hours enables us to give more choice in how and when customers access our services”
We’ve moved colleagues who were previously office-based to home-working contracts. They will use our central hub alongside a number of other workspaces and drop-in points we don’t own for catch-ups or meetings. Other colleagues ‘roam’ and have agile roles delivering services directly to customers in their local communities. They can use workspaces in convenient locations for any face-to-face meetings.
The pandemic has created an irreversible shift towards a more flexible approach to work. One of the benefits of this is that several housing associations working across Yorkshire have agreed to share their workspaces and this will be supported by a custom-built booking app. This wouldn’t have happened in ‘BC’ times.
We know the pandemic is far from over. That’s why a hybrid model makes absolute sense. If a role can be delivered remotely, then why not make it possible for colleagues to work anytime, anyplace, anywhere. My earlier IH50 piece on the Martini principle explores this further.
But this isn’t just about improving our employee offer and attracting new talent to the business. At its heart, this shift is about revolutionising our customer offer. Adopting an agile approach with more flexibility in working hours enables us to give more choice in how and when customers access our services.
So, what does a post-pandemic service offer look like for our customers?
Recent research from McKinsey shows how consumer habits have shifted drastically during the pandemic, with 55% of customer interactions via digital routes during 2020. This is a whopping increase of 23% on the previous year.
We know that the days of people wanting a nine to five service are long gone and many customers expect to be able to self-serve. This isn’t new, it’s the same expectations customers place on most service industries and they expect us to provide a similar offer.
“We need to build affordable homes with home-working space, or shared spaces that other residents in each locality can use”
So many aspects of daily life are now digital, from job applications to applying for benefits. Customers need the right equipment and skills to interact in an increasingly digital age. That’s why a move to digitisation without access to technology and reliable broadband is like setting sail across the Atlantic without a life jacket.
Digitisation plays a leading role in shaping this future landscape, but it isn’t in itself a panacea.
We also need to think about our core offer. At the height of the pandemic, 47% of employed people in the UK were working from home. Many are set to continue to do so long after the pandemic ends. So how will this impact those people living in our homes?
Typically, affordable homes don’t come with office space. It’s a luxury that many low-income families can’t afford. It’s also an issue for younger people who are in shared accommodation or still living with their parents.
We need to build affordable homes with home-working space, or shared spaces that other residents in each locality can use.
The direction of travel is clear. Hybrid working and the digitisation of services will help us meet the shifting expectations of our customers. We need to take some bold decisions about our approach.
The past 18 months have given us the impetus and confidence to take the first steps; to be brave and set out on a journey of reinvention in how we work and deliver a radically different customer service offer.
Nick Atkin, chief executive, Yorkshire Housing
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