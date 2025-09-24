Why providing a good service is so important

How do you work with residents to make sure they are fully aware and supportive of the work you do?

First off, we keep communication simple and clear. Residents don’t want jargon – they want to know what’s happening, when it’s happening, and who’s coming to their home.

We also spend a lot of time listening, whether that’s through satisfaction surveys, tenant panels, or just informal chats with operatives when they’re out and about. And we do community engagement activities around our bigger projects, so people feel involved.

We’re also about to launch our ‘Cardo in the Community’ vehicles, which will make it even easier for us to go into communities and engage with residents face-to-face.

What does ‘social value’ mean to you?

Creating opportunities within the community. A business can do that by, say, supporting food banks and local charities, or by encouraging the use of local sub-contractors. They could also offer employment opportunities to local people.

Nurturing talent is important for any business as it grows, but it’s also important for the sector, which has a resource issue and a skills gap. If we can create even one entrepreneur or leader who will employ 500 people, or 100 people or even five people, then we’re doing our job from a social value perspective. Social value isn’t just about pounds and pence. It’s about making a lasting, tangible difference in people’s lives.

How can resident engagement deliver real social value?

When you get it right, it goes beyond just fixing someone’s boiler or refurbishing a kitchen. Proper engagement means residents feel safe, respected and listened to. That builds stronger communities, and stronger communities create opportunities – whether that’s people feeling confident enough to get into work, or local kids wanting to take up an apprenticeship.

I started on the tools and so did many of my senior leadership team. We’ve all had good careers as a result, so it’s a no-brainer for us to want that career path to be open to the residents we serve and their children. In fact, we currently have around 50 apprentices and we’re looking to double that number with next year’s intake.

Should companies in the sector try to employ socially driven staff?

I think that’s part and parcel of working in social and affordable housing. You’ve got to be socially driven as a person. We’re doing a lot of work in the recruitment space to make sure we’re hiring the right people, and not just in terms of the skillsets they have on paper.

We also ensure they have a proper induction, regular one-to-ones and that they’re incentivised, motivated and remunerated in line with expectations. If they enjoy their job, they’ll do their best work and go the extra mile, so we want them to feel happy, engaged and valued.

What mechanisms can a company employ to ensure accountability and transparency?

You’ve got to be really focused on how you communicate with residents and customers, and talk to each other in a clear, open and honest way, so everyone knows where they stand. For a business like ours, transparency is key, so contractors can’t hide behind excuses.

When something goes wrong, hold your hands up and say: “Let’s fix that for you.” And if something isn’t quite right, get a plan in place to put it right.

How can companies measure the social impact they have to know they are making a difference?

It’s not always easy because social impact doesn’t neatly fit into a spreadsheet. We measure the obvious things – apprentice numbers, community projects supported, satisfaction scores, money spent locally – but you’ve also got to look at the softer stuff. Are residents saying they feel respected? Are staff telling us they feel valued? Are communities saying they’ve noticed a difference?

For me, the real test is whether people actually want us back. If they do, then we’re doing something right.