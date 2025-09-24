Why providing a good service is so important

Resident engagement that is embedded into company culture can positively impact whole communities. Liam Bevan at property services and retrofit solutions firm Cardo Group explains how to do it
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Maintenance, repairs and retrofit providers working in the social housing sector play a vital role not only in delivering essential services, but also in supporting a positive experience for residents as services are carried out.
So what should great resident delivery look like in practice? And how can it remain a constant part of company culture? Inside Housing talks to Liam Bevan, chief executive of Cardo Group, a provider of property services and retrofit solutions, to find out how companies in the sector can make resident engagement central to their operations – and why, when done properly, it can have a positive impact on entire communities.
Yes, I think it does, and I don’t think that’s a secret.
The sector has been very focused on compliance and meeting KPIs, which is fair enough, but sometimes that focus means resident engagement becomes a bit of a tick-box exercise. What needs to change is consistency.
Residents should feel listened to every single time, not just when we’re doing a survey or when a regulator is looking over someone’s shoulder.
It starts with the basics: reminding everyone, from boardroom to apprentice, that residents are the reason we all have good jobs. We talk about that all the time, so it becomes second nature. Then it’s about building feedback into everything – operatives on the ground feeding back what residents are saying, managers acting on it quickly, and the senior team making sure we close the loop so residents actually see change.
If engagement isn’t lived at every level, it doesn’t work. Simple things help, too – for example, creating ways for colleagues to ‘shout out’ each other, whether that’s for delivering great service, getting involved in social value initiatives, or giving a presentation at a tenant forum.
It reinforces the attitudes that lead to good outcomes.
A mix, really. In-house training is great for making sure people understand our culture and expectations, but external training brings in expertise and keeps us fresh.
For me, the most important thing is that staff get proper awareness training around the issues residents might be facing. You can’t expect someone to support residents properly if they don’t even have a basic understanding of those challenges.
We’ve made a point of consulting residents on the content of our codes of practice for working in and around occupied homes, so our customer service training has residents’ seal of approval. We’re working with [tenant engagement specialist] Tpas on another piece of training. We like to think we’re experts at what we do, but that doesn’t mean much unless tenants’ voices are in the room shaping our key training tools.
Liam Bevan founded Cardo’s platform business, LCB Group, in 2012.
As part-owner, shareholder and chief executive of Cardo, he has successfully led the business from its origins as a £35m per annum regional contractor, to its current position as one of the largest providers of social housing property maintenance
in the UK.
First off, we keep communication simple and clear. Residents don’t want jargon – they want to know what’s happening, when it’s happening, and who’s coming to their home.
We also spend a lot of time listening, whether that’s through satisfaction surveys, tenant panels, or just informal chats with operatives when they’re out and about. And we do community engagement activities around our bigger projects, so people feel involved.
We’re also about to launch our ‘Cardo in the Community’ vehicles, which will make it even easier for us to go into communities and engage with residents face-to-face.
Creating opportunities within the community. A business can do that by, say, supporting food banks and local charities, or by encouraging the use of local sub-contractors. They could also offer employment opportunities to local people.
Nurturing talent is important for any business as it grows, but it’s also important for the sector, which has a resource issue and a skills gap. If we can create even one entrepreneur or leader who will employ 500 people, or 100 people or even five people, then we’re doing our job from a social value perspective. Social value isn’t just about pounds and pence. It’s about making a lasting, tangible difference in people’s lives.
When you get it right, it goes beyond just fixing someone’s boiler or refurbishing a kitchen. Proper engagement means residents feel safe, respected and listened to. That builds stronger communities, and stronger communities create opportunities – whether that’s people feeling confident enough to get into work, or local kids wanting to take up an apprenticeship.
I started on the tools and so did many of my senior leadership team. We’ve all had good careers as a result, so it’s a no-brainer for us to want that career path to be open to the residents we serve and their children. In fact, we currently have around 50 apprentices and we’re looking to double that number with next year’s intake.
I think that’s part and parcel of working in social and affordable housing. You’ve got to be socially driven as a person. We’re doing a lot of work in the recruitment space to make sure we’re hiring the right people, and not just in terms of the skillsets they have on paper.
We also ensure they have a proper induction, regular one-to-ones and that they’re incentivised, motivated and remunerated in line with expectations. If they enjoy their job, they’ll do their best work and go the extra mile, so we want them to feel happy, engaged and valued.
You’ve got to be really focused on how you communicate with residents and customers, and talk to each other in a clear, open and honest way, so everyone knows where they stand. For a business like ours, transparency is key, so contractors can’t hide behind excuses.
When something goes wrong, hold your hands up and say: “Let’s fix that for you.” And if something isn’t quite right, get a plan in place to put it right.
It’s not always easy because social impact doesn’t neatly fit into a spreadsheet. We measure the obvious things – apprentice numbers, community projects supported, satisfaction scores, money spent locally – but you’ve also got to look at the softer stuff. Are residents saying they feel respected? Are staff telling us they feel valued? Are communities saying they’ve noticed a difference?
For me, the real test is whether people actually want us back. If they do, then we’re doing something right.
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