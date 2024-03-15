Why residents need to truly understand the purpose of governance

Governance is all around us. And although we might not know much about it, corporate governance leaves us cold. The issue is we don’t readily understand the purpose of governance, what it is and how we can relate to it.

But governance by its nature is everywhere – our workplaces, schools, shops, surgeries, hospitals, public services upon which our lives depend, and big businesses with which we interact daily, such as Google and Amazon. Our lives are being affected every day by decisions made by millions of people who serve on boards.

What purpose do these boards serve? Directors are not elected politicians, so who gives them the right to make decisions that affect us? These are not academic questions; they arise every time there is a large corporate failure or scandal involving senior executives or officials of a business or organisation.

In England, more than 1,600 registered housing providers own around 2.8 million social homes. Residents’ lives are directly affected by the decisions made by around 10,000 board members whose job it is to oversee the management of their homes.