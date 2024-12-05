Why social housing heat providers are handing control to the private sector

What’s happening with social landlords’ heat networks right now is crucial – and it’s reshaping the way we think about energy delivery, writes Arshad Ali, head of L&Q Energy #UKhousing

What’s happening with social landlords’ heat networks right now is crucial – and it’s reshaping the way we think about energy delivery.

Fourteen years in the energy industry teaches you a lot. Back when I worked for one of the Big Six energy suppliers, I was at the heart of implementing the Competition and Markets Authority’s recommendations. Today, many of those lessons are being applied to my work in a different field: heat networks in the social housing sector.

This is no small task. With over 14,000 heat networks serving around 150,000 households, we are using local, low-carbon heat sources to reduce emissions and boost the UK’s energy independence.

But here’s the challenge: managing these heat networks is getting harder. New technologies, upcoming regulations and rising costs are leading many social housing providers to consider handing the reins to private companies.

The big questions are: what does this shift mean for those who depend on these services, and at what cost?

Take L&Q, one of the largest housing associations in the UK. We have a foot in both worlds. Half our networks are managed in-house, while the other half are outsourced to third-party energy services companies (ESCOs), managing agents or managed through our own ESCO, L&Q Energy Ltd. It’s a balancing act that sheds light on a growing dilemma: should we keep control of these essential services, or outsource them fully?

For many, the temptation to outsource is strong, especially with new rules from the regulator Ofgem and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero coming into force. These regulations will set stricter standards for fair pricing, service reliability and extra protections for vulnerable residents, while also demanding greater efficiency.

“If new technical standards come in, ESCOs and other contractors will charge social landlords more for taking on these compliance risks”

While these changes aim to benefit residents, they are also likely to add new burdens for heat network operators in terms of design, construction and ongoing management. Regulations are still evolving, and it’s unclear whether social housing providers can truly pass financial and operational responsibilities on to third parties.

What are the three biggest challenges the sector faces when deciding whether to bring in private partners?

First, the Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme (HNTAS). Imagine you’re building your own home. You hire an architect to handle the design and build. But then new regulations come in. Your fees increase because new requirements must be included in the contract.

It’s the same with heat networks. If new technical standards come in, ESCOs and other contractors will charge social landlords more for taking on these compliance risks. Higher costs mean less money to invest in other network improvements.