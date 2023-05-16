Alice Overton says one of the most common requests from social landlord clients she is getting right now is whether the new Consumer Duty applies to them. The answer? Yes. And so landlords should be preparing now #UKhousing

This may come as a wake-up call to some associations, with the new rules due to come into force in July this year.

When the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced new regulations imposing duties on financial firms’ treatment of consumers, many social landlords assumed this did not affect them. Indeed, one of the most common queries currently in my inbox is to check that the new Consumer Duty doesn’t apply to our clients. Unfortunately for any housing provider that offers financial advice or financial services and is regulated to do so by the FCA, it most definitely does.

So, what is the Consumer Duty and what do providers need to know? The Consumer Duty represents a fundamental shift in what the FCA expects from regulated organisations. It introduces a new consumer principle that requires all providers of financial services to “deliver good outcomes for retail customers” – with ‘retail’ effectively covering any individual customers.

The idea is to create a higher standard of consumer protection and reduce the risk of harm to consumers. While the implications of the new rules will be much more onerous for larger financial institutions, it doesn’t mean housing providers can ignore it.

“Fundamentally the FCA wants regulated bodies to treat customers fairly and, as this is part of the ethos of most housing providers, this should be achievable”

At its heart, the Consumer Duty is underpinned by four outcomes, which describe the level of service and positive results providers should deliver for their clients, namely: consumer understanding, products and services, consumer support, and price and value.

Fundamentally the FCA wants regulated bodies to treat customers fairly and, as this is part of the ethos of most housing providers, this should be achievable. The FCA is imposing a new approach to consumers that will involve measuring or collecting data as to how consumers are being treated, how products are working, whether products are appropriate for them and if any changes need to be made. The approach will differ for each housing provider depending on the level and type of regulated activities undertaken.