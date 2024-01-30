Why supported housing regulation needs a wholesale review

Supported housing sits at the misaligned intersection of a whole raft of legislation, regulation and expectation, most of which was not written with supported housing in mind. Intersection is the wrong word; it’s a spiderweb of outdated and often contradictory requirements, leaving small providers snared up, desperately trying to work out which way is up and how to get out.

At a time where many services are being decommissioned, the housing benefit (HB) rules and supported housing definitions are too black and white. They fail to recognise that although support funding may stop overnight, a person’s tenancy endures. The name we give to this arrangement (supported/general needs) changes, but the material facts of the support need and costs of housing provision stay completely unchanged.

Commissioners should be giving the exit strategy from support contracts the same thought and planning as the mobilisation. Likewise, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) needs to work on housing benefits by recognising a fair transitional period when support contracts are decommissioned.