Why the housing and homelessness sector needs to do more to recognise the needs of young trans people

So, what more can services do to create spaces that young trans people feel comfortable accessing? Research on creating psychologically informed environments shows the importance of physical surroundings in people’s ability to engage with others. Adopting visual cues, such as the Pride colours, can indicate to someone that a space is inclusive, as can challenging transphobic or homophobic remarks from other staff, services, or people accessing the service.

Services should also always ask someone their preferred pronouns when they first meet them, rather than assuming based on appearance. Young people have told us this helps them feel safe and heard, and affirms their identity. If staff make a mistake at any point, it’s important to recognise this and apologise.

“Many organisations will talk about the importance of Pride month on social media, but the key to long-lasting change for young trans people is putting this awareness into practice”

Disclosing their gender identity may be a big step for a young person, and it is important to respect this. Asking young people how they would like their information to be shared and sticking to their wishes is important. As is understanding what other services young trans people may need to access and the processes to do so. For example, NHS gender identity clinics operate in different ways in different locations.

But to do the above, frontline staff need to have the right skills and confidence to provide meaningful support. We would suggest that organisations consider an audit of their services to understand how they could be more inclusive and what improvement is needed. Investing in specific training where needed and building relationships with LGBTQ+ organisations will help with this journey.

Many organisations will talk about the importance of Pride month on social media, but the key to long-lasting change for young trans people is putting this awareness into practice. Taking the time to properly recognise a young person’s identity and advocating on their behalf – alongside knowing the landscape of support – will go a long way to making young trans people feel comfortable accessing housing and homelessness support.

Lauren Page-Hammick, innovation and good practice manager for youth homelessness, Homeless Link; and Jotepreet Bhandal, campaigns, policy and research lead, AKT