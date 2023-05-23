Why the Renters’ Reform Bill could mean most to older renters

The progress in renters’ rights achieved in the long-awaited Renters’ Reform Bill may be seen as a victory for Generation Rent but there is another section of society who might welcome aspects of the reform even more.

There are now record numbers of older renters in England and Wales. The number of renters aged 50 and above has soared to almost two million in the latest Census, with older renters accounting for one in six of all renters.



As the residents who spend the most time in their properties, and who are most susceptible to poor health from poor housing, older renters could benefit most from the introduction of the Decent Homes Standard into the private rented sector.