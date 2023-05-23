Why the Renters’ Reform Bill could mean most to older renters

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The government has announced details of the long-awaited reform to renters’ rights that were promised in the Conservatives’ manifesto in 2019. Dr Carole Easton explains how the proposed measures could benefit the record number of older renters in England and Wales, and argues that much more is needed
The progress in renters’ rights achieved in the long-awaited Renters’ Reform Bill may be seen as a victory for Generation Rent but there is another section of society who might welcome aspects of the reform even more.
There are now record numbers of older renters in England and Wales. The number of renters aged 50 and above has soared to almost two million in the latest Census, with older renters accounting for one in six of all renters.
As the residents who spend the most time in their properties, and who are most susceptible to poor health from poor housing, older renters could benefit most from the introduction of the Decent Homes Standard into the private rented sector.
Almost a quarter (23%) of privately rented homes in England do not meet the Decent Homes Standard, and approximately 124,000 of these are headed by someone aged over 65. Currently, almost 50,000 renters aged over 50 live in homes without central heating, while older renters are five times more likely to live in damp homes than older owner-occupiers or social tenants.
For too long, renters have overpaid for substandard properties that damage their health and put them in harm’s way. Ensuring the Decent Homes Standard across the sector would go some way to addressing this and must be included in the final draft of the bill.
At present, many renters are reluctant to ask too much from their landlords for fear of abruptly losing the roof over their heads. The end of no-fault evictions may empower older tenants to request repairs and adaptions to their properties, which could reduce injuries in the home. There are almost 600,000 people aged 50 and over with a disability living in the private rented sector, and more than half have a disability that significantly limits their daily activities.
“Exorbitant rent increases given at short notice are an eviction notice in all but name for people on lower incomes”
Increasing the notice period that landlords must give tenants regarding rent increases will also be a significant reform for many retired renters living on fixed incomes and already struggling with the rising cost of living. Around one in five pensioners live in poverty and during the cost of living crisis this winter, half of all people aged 70 and above said in an Office for National Statistics survey that they would not be able to save any money in the coming year. Exorbitant rent increases given at short notice are an eviction notice in all but name for people on lower incomes.
While the Renters’ Reform Bill will give Generation Rent increased rights while they attempt to get on the housing ladder, for older renters the private rented sector is likely to be their home for the rest of their lives.
This is why this bill needs to go further. Additional legally binding assurances around quality of housing and security of tenure are vital for a period in life when older renters may face increased difficulties in finding work.
Today there are almost 11 million people aged 65 and over making up 19% of the total population of England and Wales. In 10 years, this will increase to almost 13 million people (22% of the population). The housing sector, like all other aspects of society, needs to respond to this changing demographic.
In addition to this bill, we urgently need further reform of the housing sector – with two major policy areas that need to be addressed: accessibility and home improvements.
Accessibility
This government should push through its legislation to raise minimum accessibility standards on new homes.
It has been almost a year since the government announced plans to take this important step, but we have heard little further progress. Every day that passes without these raised standards enshrined in law is 550 missed opportunities to provide homes suitable for people throughout their lives and changing circumstances.
We want the government to progress the next phase of consultation with urgency and ensure that any exemptions allowing a lower standard of accessibility apply only in very limited exceptions.
Home improvements
In the next parliament, we will need a government to go further and deliver an ambitious home improvement strategy to fix our poor housing stock to protect both renters and homeowners.
Poor-quality housing costs the NHS £1.4bn every year, with half of this cost attributed to excessively cold living conditions and a significant proportion from hazards causing people to fall and injure themselves. Research has shown that every £1 invested in preventative home improvement measures can save up to £7 in costs to the health service.
This country desperately needs an ambitious home improvement strategy that addresses poor housing, improves energy efficiency and delivers green jobs and skills around the country.
Rental reform is a good start to reforming some of the failures in our housing sector. But we can’t wait another four years for further support for homeowners and tenants.
Dr Carole Easton, chief executive, Centre for Ageing Better
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