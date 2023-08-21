Why we are calling for all political parties to Build Social

Martin Hilditch explains why Inside Housing is launching a campaign asking all political parties to commit to building substantial numbers of homes for social rent in their election manifestos #UKhousing #BuildSocial

The reason that action is needed to deliver more safe and secure housing for people on low incomes is clear. The current system is delivering outcomes that few people would find acceptable. There are now more than 100,000 households (and 131,000 children) living in temporary accommodation in England , for example, a figure that has been steadily rising. More than 310,000 children in England are forced to share beds with other family members , according to the English Housing Survey.

Today, Inside Housing is launching a new campaign calling on political parties across the spectrum to commit to building substantial numbers of homes for social rent in their manifestos for the next election.

We agree with the National Housing Federation (NHF) and others that there is a need for a long-term, national plan in England for meeting housing need. We also say there is a consensus that more homes for social rent must be part of that picture.

That’s why our campaign, Build Social, has some specific asks for political parties of all persuasions. We are calling for parties to commit to the delivery of 90,000 social homes a year in England over the next decade in their manifestos for the next election.

We’re not looking to reinvent the wheel with this figure – it comes from research carried out for the NHF and Crisis in 2018 and is one that organisations like Shelter have also called for – but we do want to do our bit to amplify those calls and say there should be a specific commitment to them in election manifestos.

We’re also suggesting a figure of 7,700 homes a year in Scotland – effectively a recommitment to existing delivery plans in a country that already prioritises funding – and 4,000 homes in Wales.