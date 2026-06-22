Why we became agony aunts for housing managers

What has surprised us most is the diversity of the questions housing professionals sent in over the past four months. They have all been issues which, if not effectively addressed, could take up a disproportionate amount of housing management time and, in some cases, add to the stress operational staff face.

Read the columns from us and our fellow agony aunts here.

The range of the questions tells us something important about the housing sector: housing professionals genuinely care, genuinely wrestle with difficult situations, and genuinely want to do right by their residents. What we see through the questions that land in our inbox is a workforce that is curious, conscientious and, increasingly, under considerable pressure.

“The decisions made by housing professionals every day shape the quality of people’s lives”

We also found that writing the column sharpened our own thinking. There is a discipline in distilling a complex legal or management question into a response that is genuinely useful to a practitioner and not so technical or jargonistic that it becomes inaccessible, but honest, practical and grounded in reality.

If we had to summarise why we agreed to do this, it is because housing matters. The decisions made by housing professionals every day shape the quality of people’s lives (who are often the most vulnerable in society), their sense of security, their well-being and their relationship with the organisations responsible for their homes.

If a column like this can help one housing officer handle a difficult situation with greater confidence or prompt a policy rethink that leads to a better outcome for a resident, then it is time very well spent.

We are thoroughly enjoying being agony aunts and we hope Inside Housing readers are enjoying hearing from us.

Yetunde Dania and Dorota Pawlowski, partners, Trowers & Hamlins

Yetunde Dania and Dorota Pawlowski are speaking at Housing 2026, during the session ‘Ask our Agony Aunts – your biggest housing management headaches, cured on stage’ on 23 June at 12.30pm, on The Fringe Festival Stage.