Why we need a long-term plan for social housing

These rising housing costs inevitably lead to rising homelessness. Local Housing Allowance has been frozen at 2020 levels, widening the gap between rents and income for many. No-fault evictions are up by 41% on the previous year, and forecasts suggest we could see more than 300,000 British households experiencing the worst forms of homelessness in 2023, an increase of about a third over three years.

One in five children are now living in overcrowded, unaffordable or unsuitable homes, which has a huge impact on their physical, economic and social well-being. In one of the richest countries in the world, this should shock us all into action.

Yes, the cost of living crisis has added to these pressures, but they were already there and governments of all colours have failed to step up to the challenge. We have a broken housing market and a broken (social security) safety net. As someone said to me recently, policy got us into this mess, and it can get us out of it.

“Through their work managing homes and working within the community, housing associations can help to advocate for what places need and target their resources to bring about positive change”

Social housing is the part of the solution. Even while the UK was at war, the government of the 1940s was planning for reconstruction with a large housebuilding programme. The establishment of the cradle-to-grave welfare state included the aim to abolish poor-quality housing and provide affordable homes for the masses. We need to do the same now and put social housebuilding at the heart of the UK’s economic and social recovery.

At the Chartered Institute of Housing, we urge all political parties to commit to recognising the role of housing, particularly social housing, as a foundation for life and a basic human right.

We need a clear, long-term plan, backed by targets, to meet housing need – with transparency and accountability for how it will be delivered. With the right investment and support, social housing providers can play a key role in this. Through their work managing homes and working within the community, they can help to advocate for what places need and target their resources to bring about positive change.

Let’s work together to create a sustainable housing system that supports a vibrant economy and an equitable society. Let’s put people and home at the heart of policymaking.

Rachael Williamson, head of policy and external affairs, Chartered Institute of Housing