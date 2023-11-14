Why we need an evidence-based and compassionate approach to tackling homelessness

Suella Braverman has lost her job as home secretary. One of her last acts was trying to push for legislation that would have restricted the use of tents by vulnerable homeless people. She also made comments about homelessness and rough sleeping being a “lifestyle choice”.

Though the policy appears to have been scrapped, and Ms Braverman has been replaced as home secretary, we still believe it is essential to talk about her proposal and comments as it revealed a lack of understanding of homelessness and the need to be led by evidence-based policy interventions.

Homelessness is increasing across the country. Local authorities counted 2,893 people sleeping rough on a single night in England in June 2023. Street homelessness has increased by 74% since 2010.

“The rising (un)affordability gap is a clear driver of homelessness, and we continue to call on the government to address it”

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and our partners from across the housing and homelessness sector came together to challenge the basis for such an approach and wrote an open letter urging the government to reconsider.

It was encouraging to see the proposals were not in the King’s Speech, but coverage of the issue suggests it has not gone away. We must keep making the case for an evidence-based and compassionate approach to homelessness prevention.

Homelessness (and the risk of it) is not a lifestyle choice, but an expression of system failure.