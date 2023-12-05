Why we need another paradigm shift in housing

Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign has arrived at a crucial moment. The notion that we can sustain the number of truly affordable homes delivered without change has been exposed, writes Mike De’Ath, a partner at HTA Design #UKhousing

Each was underpinned by huge strides in innovation in how homes were delivered, including sanitation, privacy, density intensification and, importantly, how homes were constructed.

These were marked by cholera-driven philanthropy in the Victorian era, ‘homes for heroes’ after World War I and the political race to master mass housing delivery after World War II.

What I also learned was that each iteration in scaling up delivery over the past 200 years was prompted by a paradigm shift in either conscience, fear or political expediency.

My studies found that housing the population has been an issue for the UK for centuries.

Forty years ago, I was researching my dissertation as a student with an awakening passion for affordable housing.

In the UK, of course, we have a peculiarly nuanced view of the societal interactions between the need for shelter, the expectation of homes as personal ‘castles’ and, latterly, the bastion of personal financial security.

The political ambition for mass homeownership fed off this national psyche, a strong policy line to place before an electorate ready to believe that this was an achievable proposition.

My post-university career has, sadly, coincided with a 40-year failure in housing delivery to match demographic and economic trends that include population growth, ageing and affordability. It also maps a failure in the proposition that cross-subsidy can generate the truly affordable homes our country needs.

As well as the pursuit of the cross-subsidy model, we have also seen the catastrophe of the Right to Buy, which rapidly depleted the best of the stock available for those unable to access private markets, further hollowing out supply.

The notion that we can sustain the delivery of large numbers of truly affordable homes through what is basically a tax on private sector development has now been shown to be only part of the solution.

It is time to review this; we need the next great paradigm shift for delivering affordable housing.

Subsidised housing needs subsidy. I would argue that a significant and sustained programme of grant-funded, additional, affordable housing and a resurgence of government-backed council housebuilding and new towns must be part of any future plans.