Why we still need mentors in 2024

Mentoring can play a key part in shaping the future leadership of the sector, writes Ruth Gray, mentoring programmes coordinator at the Housing Diversity Network
The history of mentoring stretches back about 3,000 years to Homer’s Odyssey. The ancient Greek epic poem describes Odysseus, the king, going to fight in the Trojan War and leaving his young son with his good friend Mentor to guide and advise him while he is away.
Over time, the name of this wise old friend became the name for this type of behaviour: the coaching, support and cheerleading of a person.
So why, after the seismic changes to culture, countries and technology in the intervening millennia, do we still need mentors?
I think the practise never went away because of that change, not in spite of it. The world and culture are constantly changing, and, as I was often told on the birth of my child, life doesn’t come with an instruction manual.
These changes can be tricky, and we often lack the experience and knowledge to deal with them in the best way.
Our view of ourselves, our strengths, values, wants, needs and abilities are tainted by poor managers, difficult relationships and societal norms. All this makes navigating those new and tricky situations more difficult, especially as you might not trust your own judgement.
“Our view of ourselves, our strengths, values, wants, needs and abilities are tainted by poor managers, difficult relationships and societal norms”
A mentor’s role, therefore, is to tell their story to the mentee and show them the way they made it to where they are. But we are not talking about coaching: bringing the person on the same journey as you went on, to the same destination.
In mentoring, we also talk to and question the mentee, making them see what they want to do, what they can do and how to plan that out. The mentee is the person who knows their own life and situation the best; the mentor just needs to bring that out.
Why would this be relevant to housing? There are many ways you can use mentoring in a housing organisation to help your staff and tenants, from volunteer-led employability mentoring with tenants and new-starter mentoring to improve staff retention, to using mentoring like we do at the Housing Diversity Network to develop staff, management and even board members.
“Housing faces similar challenges to many other sectors in the UK, where, as you rise through the hierarchy of the company, the diversity dwindles”
Housing faces similar challenges to many other sectors in the UK, where, as you rise through the hierarchy of the company, the diversity dwindles. Of course, there are many reasons for this, often systemic and ingrained. Many organisations are rightly fighting this with equality, diversity and inclusion strategies, taking a good look at the data.
Mentoring is more personal and individual. So, while those systemic challenges still exist, with the help of mentoring, people can use the strengths and skills they do have to overcome them.
Mentoring is even more relevant today than it was 3,000 years ago. If we want to influence the future leadership of the sector, and society as a whole, mentors can play a key part. They can show the way they came, help people understand the sector, changes and opportunities and see where mentees can fit into all that as themselves.
Ruth Gray, mentoring programmes coordinator, Housing Diversity Network
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