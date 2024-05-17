Why we still need mentors in 2024

I think the practise never went away because of that change, not in spite of it. The world and culture are constantly changing, and, as I was often told on the birth of my child, life doesn’t come with an instruction manual.

These changes can be tricky, and we often lack the experience and knowledge to deal with them in the best way.

Our view of ourselves, our strengths, values, wants, needs and abilities are tainted by poor managers, difficult relationships and societal norms. All this makes navigating those new and tricky situations more difficult, especially as you might not trust your own judgement.