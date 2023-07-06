Why we’re pro ball games in Barnet

It is more important than ever to encourage the use of spaces that foster community engagement in person and supply opportunities for young people to interact outdoors. That’s why, over a decade ago, Barnet Homes made the decision to become one of the first social housing services to remove all ‘No ball games’ signs from its estates.

I’m proud to reaffirm our commitment to this signage policy. The impact of it has been, quite literally, a game-changer. It’s let us hand responsibility to our younger residents about how they navigate communal spaces with consideration for others and cultivated a keen sense of community.

By dropping authoritarian barriers, we’ve set the pitch for children to express themselves freely, develop friendships and engage in healthy outdoor activities.