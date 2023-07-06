Why we’re pro ball games in Barnet

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The social and well-being benefits of allowing young people to play freely in community spaces far outweigh perceived inconveniences to residents, writes Tim Mulvenna
It is more important than ever to encourage the use of spaces that foster community engagement in person and supply opportunities for young people to interact outdoors. That’s why, over a decade ago, Barnet Homes made the decision to become one of the first social housing services to remove all ‘No ball games’ signs from its estates.
I’m proud to reaffirm our commitment to this signage policy. The impact of it has been, quite literally, a game-changer. It’s let us hand responsibility to our younger residents about how they navigate communal spaces with consideration for others and cultivated a keen sense of community.
By dropping authoritarian barriers, we’ve set the pitch for children to express themselves freely, develop friendships and engage in healthy outdoor activities.
The benefits of allowing ball games in our neighbourhood public spaces far outweigh perceived inconveniences to residents. By empowering our youth to engage in positive activities under local communities’ supervision, we nurture their physical, mental and social development.
The friendships formed, the teamwork learned and the joy experienced in the parks and green spaces create a firm foundation for their future success.
“Children playing ball is not a criminal offence, nor does it create anti-social behaviour unless there’s a persistent nuisance or proven damage involved”
Furthermore, by embracing outdoor activities and promoting community engagement, we contribute to the overall well-being and health of our residents. Research has consistently shown that regular physical activity not only improves physical fitness, but also enhances young people’s mental well-being, reduces the risk of chronic diseases and boosts academic performance.
By fostering a culture that supports active play, we’re investing in the future of a community that leads healthier, happier lives.
As one can imagine, concerns have been raised about children playing football and other games on grass verges on our estates. I want to emphasise that we fully understand these concerns. However, it’s important for social housing providers to remember that children playing ball is not a criminal offence, nor does it create anti-social behaviour unless there’s a persistent nuisance or proven damage involved.
At Barnet Homes, we believe our commitment to fostering vibrant communities goes beyond policing playtime. We need to consider the overall impact on the community, rather than reacting solely to individual concerns. We encourage dialogue and understanding among residents to find common ground and foster a supportive community spirit.
“By fostering a culture that supports active play, we’re investing in the future of a community that leads healthier, happier lives”
We also know that removing ‘No ball games’ signs was just the first step. The Barnet Group’s community partner and owner, Barnet Council, has made ‘living well’ a goal in its current three-year plan for Barnet.
This means ensuring that residents can access and enjoy more opportunities for physical activity and lead more active lives.
It’s a premise that Barnet Homes supports fully. Many of our people and tenants are part of Fit and Active Barnet (FAB), a free discount card for sport and physical activity in the borough.
As we continue this journey, we invite fellow housing services to join us in embracing the power of play and remove similar authoritarian signage. Together, let’s champion the importance of ball games across estates, to create a vibrant and inclusive environment where our young residents can mingle freely in our shared spaces.
Tim Mulvenna, chief executive, Barnet Group
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