Why we’re supporting staff with free meals this winter

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone. One in five people in Wales currently live in poverty, including more than a third of all children.

A difficult winter lies ahead. Energy bills have gone up by a quarter, with no guaranteed protection beyond April. Wages and benefits are unlikely to keep up with inflation, which is predicted to hit 18% next year.

Once again, as in the pandemic, housing will be turning to our front-line workers to support tenants facing increasingly complex and desperate situations.

“We can’t have a big goal around addressing poverty in our communities across Wales and then ignore our staff who may be struggling with the cost of living themselves”

But the reality is we will be asking teams to dig deeper and work harder to support households at a time when they are trying to balance budgets at home.

We can’t have a big goal around addressing poverty in our communities across Wales and then ignore our staff who may be struggling with the cost of living themselves.