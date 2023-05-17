You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Housing Ombudsman has launched a wider investigation into Hammersmith and Fulham Council to see if its shortcomings in complaints-handling and repairs are indicative of wider failure.
The ombudsman said it has been monitoring the council’s incoming complaints and is concerned about reports of delays to repairs and poor communication and whether they are indicative of a wider failure.
There are 13 open cases that have been assessed as high or medium risk by the ombudsman at Hammersmith and Fulham Council, alongside 12 findings of severe maladministration across five cases since 1 April 2022.
The ombudsman will produce a learning report for the landlord based on investigations into individual complaints and wider engagement.
It will also make recommendations for service improvement.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “After repeated failures in the past year by this landlord, we’ve seen a high number of cases concerning the landlord identified as high or medium risk.
“Under the circumstances, I’ve asked my team to expedite these investigations. Other cases with us concern similar issues and may indicate a repeated failing.
“Conducting a further investigation, using our systemic powers under Paragraph 49 of the scheme to identify areas for the landlord to learn and improve, is therefore required.”
As a result of the maladministration failings, Hammersmith and Fulham Council said it is upgrading its housing repairs service, including successfully exiting an underfunded 10-year maintenance contract in 2019.
It has increased funding for repairs to £30m annually, established a dedicated repairs taskforce, appointed a new council housing senior management team and hired additional contractors to undertake more work.
The council also plans to invest more than £600m to “radically improve” its council homes over the next 12 years.
Jon Pickstone, strategic director of economy at Hammersmith and Fulham Council, said: “We fully recognise the historic failings in our handling of complaints and repairs in our ageing housing stock.
“The severe maladministration findings referenced by the ombudsman relate to a period when one of our three major contractors exited abruptly, the impact of which was exacerbated by the COVID pandemic.
“We have apologised unreservedly to those affected. We have failed to provide them with services that reflect the high standards that we expect and they deserve. We have learned lessons from every case and implemented changes as a result. Our residents’ homes should be safe, secure and fit for purpose.
“We will co-operate fully with the ombudsman’s investigation and look forward to receiving its report. We will study it closely and act on its recommendations.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories