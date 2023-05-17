The ombudsman said it has been monitoring the council’s incoming complaints and is concerned about reports of delays to repairs and poor communication and whether they are indicative of a wider failure.

There are 13 open cases that have been assessed as high or medium risk by the ombudsman at Hammersmith and Fulham Council, alongside 12 findings of severe maladministration across five cases since 1 April 2022.

The ombudsman will produce a learning report for the landlord based on investigations into individual complaints and wider engagement.

It will also make recommendations for service improvement.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “After repeated failures in the past year by this landlord, we’ve seen a high number of cases concerning the landlord identified as high or medium risk.