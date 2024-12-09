Will additionality increase affordable housing?

The key thing to understand is that the starting point for delivering affordable housing is the planning system via Section 106 agreements. Essentially this ensures that developers have an obligation to include a proportion of units as affordable housing on most housing sites.

The word ‘additionality’ is very en vogue in the housing world. It seems like developers and housing associations are entering into a multitude of schemes ‘providing additionality’, with the perception being that it is a byword for more housing being delivered.

A developer, in effect, provides a subsidy which the government would otherwise have to provide. This subsidy will be equivalent to the funding gap between the value of the unit for market sale and the amount paid by a housing association to secure the unit. This can be a competitive process; what one housing association pays for Section 106 units may be different to another.

So, where does additionality come in?

Ordinarily, Homes England does not fund affordable housing units where Section 106 units are being delivered. However, where a housing association proposes to acquire units over and above the Section 106 units on a site, they may qualify for grant funding from Homes England.

This is because, in theory, these units would ordinarily be open market ones outside Section 106 restrictions and therefore should not be subsidised by a developer.

Is it that straightforward? As is ever the case: no!

“If developers cannot accept and work with housing associations so as not to cross these red lines, then developers will not sell their units as additionality”

The developer needs to understand that, in order to sell the additionality, the housing association still needs to satisfy its key funder, Homes England. Homes England has no obligation to fund these units, and it is entirely in its discretion.

Given that the main reason a developer sells additionality to a housing association is that the units are not being sold on the open market or it is their business model, developers need to ensure their contract documents do not prevent the housing association from doing the one thing it needs to do: claim grant funding from Homes England.

We find it is often the case that a developer will try to restrict the use of these units to affordable housing through contract documentation. Local authorities may also try and prescribe the use in a Section 106 agreement.

As is hopefully apparent, this defeats the object. Homes England put the onus on the housing association to obtain its own legal advice to ensure compliance with grant funding conditions. Consequently, there are clear red lines for housing associations. If developers cannot accept and work with housing associations so as not to cross these lines, then developers will not sell their units as additionality.