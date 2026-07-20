Will Burnham bring a shift in the way we value social housing’s power in place-shaping?

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A prime minister who genuinely understands the sector’s place-shaping role could actively support more of it to come forward, writes Catherine Ryder, chief executive of PlaceShapers
Andy Burnham’s arrival in Downing Street is potentially more than just a change of political leadership. It could signal a fundamental shift in how government values the impact of place-shaping social housing providers.
He brings a strong grounding in social housing and has spent years arguing that the answers to many of the country’s biggest challenges lie not in Whitehall, but in empowered local places.
Throughout his time as mayor of Greater Manchester, housing has been viewed as an essential part of improving outcomes in health, employment and opportunity. That perspective matters.
For too long, social housing has found itself caught between two competing narratives. On one hand, building new social housing is now recognised as making a critical contribution to the housing crisis and economic growth. On the other, many of the wider contributions social housing providers make have become increasingly difficult to articulate, fund and measure.
For many social housing organisations, their purpose is rooted in place and community. This doesn’t mean they aren’t building new homes. Far from it. Indeed, initial bids to the Social and Affordable Homes Programme show there is ambition to build homes at scale and at pace across the sector. But it does mean they also prioritise other activities and direct their investment accordingly.
Housing associations don’t need permission to take these decisions but sometimes the system, their finances and the pressure to build new homes make it more difficult for them to prioritise this place-shaping work.
“In many neighbourhoods housing associations are anchor institutions in every sense of the word. Yet this contribution is often overlooked because it resists easy measurement”
A prime minister who genuinely understands the sector’s place-shaping role could not only guard against further discouragement of this work, but could also actively support more of it to come forward.
In his speech on 29 June, Burnham set out his vision for communities to have greater control over their own futures, built around places and long-term outcomes, rather than short-term programmes.
Social housing providers are uniquely positioned to help deliver this vision. They exist for the long term, support local economies, improve health outcomes and create opportunities that extend well beyond the front door of a home.
In many neighbourhoods, housing associations are anchor institutions in every sense of the word. Yet this contribution is often overlooked because it resists easy measurement.
As the sector continues to focus on delivering desperately needed new homes, there is a risk that success becomes defined by numbers – homes started, homes completed. These metrics, while obviously important, tell only part of the story.
How do we measure how housing associations are reducing pressure on health services through better housing, infrastructure and green space? Or supporting employment, tackling loneliness or helping young people access education? These outcomes transform lives and strengthen places, yet they rarely fit neatly into traditional performance frameworks.
“The question is not whether social housing providers are already doing this work – we know they are. The question is whether policymakers, regulators and investors are ready to value it properly”
The opportunity is not simply about greater devolution, which of course also comes with risks. It is about creating a system that recognises the full value of social housing and the contribution of social housing providers. That requires change from government and change from the sector, with support from organisations like PlaceShapers.
Social housing providers have long spoken about their role as place-shapers, and now we must demonstrate what that means in practice to a government who might listen. This means collectively evidencing how our place-shaping work improves health, supports economic growth, reduces inequality and strengthens communities.
This is something we have identified as a priority in our new three-year strategic plan. It also means embracing accountability for outcomes that cannot always be captured in quarterly returns or annual delivery targets.
The question is not whether social housing providers are already doing this work – we know they are. The question is whether policymakers, regulators and investors are ready to value it properly.
The chance to change the narrative is an exciting prospect. But it will not happen automatically. It requires a government willing to devolve power, local leaders equipped to lead, local partners willing to collaborate, and social housing organisations ready to demonstrate their value with confidence and clarity.
If those pieces come together, Mr Burnham’s premiership could mark a defining moment for the sector, not because of who occupies No 10, but because it finally creates the conditions for social housing to be recognised for what it has always been – a cornerstone of thriving communities, not just a provider of homes.
Catherine Ryder, chief executive, PlaceShapers
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