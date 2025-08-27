Of the proposed changes, reducing the emphasis on the BCR has stirred the most excitement within the housing sector. The Green Book states that when appraising a project, five cases should be considered: the strategic case, the economic case, the commercial case, the financial case and the management case.

In the economic case, the social benefits and costs of a project are expressed in monetary terms and then summarised in a BCR. In theory, a BCR of less than one would mean a present value of a project is less than its present costs.

Patrick Murray, executive director of policy and public affairs at the NHC, welcomes the move away from the BCR. “It’s always the economic case that gets the biggest weight put on it,” he says. “And so, this Green Book review was very helpful, because it reiterated that that’s not what’s supposed to happen.”

When looking at development schemes, one element of the BCR is land value uplift, which is the private benefit resulting from changing land from its current use into its new use. Mr Murray says: “If you make a decision based solely on the BCR, it will always favour, or likely always favour, development in London and the South East, because the land values are higher.”

Then, of course, there is the issue of the “additionality” that new housing schemes bring, compared to regeneration schemes that could revitalise an area. Mr Murray says that “it’s only really if you’re building new housing that you get a big [BCR] score”.

It would therefore be difficult “if you’re in an area where actually part of the problem is the quality of the housing and you might need to replace housing”, to win the bunfight for resources.