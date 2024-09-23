Will Labour lay down the law on housing targets?

The government is pledging to deliver millions of homes, but can it make that happen, asks Inside Housing columnist Jules Birch #UKhousing

Having a target in place is important because it drives activity within the government, especially when it is backed by the rise of Labour yimbyism.

That will leave a growing shortfall to be made up in the later years of the parliament and could require more like 400,000 new homes a year to be built by the late 2020s.

Superficially unambitious – it’s no more than the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto promise of 300,000 new homes by the mid-2020s. It is actually a huge stretch, with ministers expecting no more than 200,000 net additional dwellings in this financial year as a starting point.

As Labour goes into its first party conference since gaining power, much of the attention will be on announcements that fill in the blanks in how it is going to achieve its manifesto target of 1.5 million new homes in this parliament.

Housing targets concentrate minds in the government and drive delivery, but they also come with trade-offs attached.

But a target does not guarantee delivery in itself, even with the magic added ingredient of planning reform.

A recent report from the Resolution Foundation argues that the government can set targets and take a more muscular approach with local authorities when it comes to local plans and planning permissions, but it will still be relying very heavily on the private sector to deliver its ambitions.

An optimistic scenario might be that a boost for housebuilding in general is automatically a boost for affordable housebuilding delivered via Section 106. A more realistic one would point to the current breakdown of the Section 106 system on sites around the country.

Housing associations are understandably focused on investment in their existing stock, but house builders see a lack of buyers for affordable homes delivered under Section 106 as the biggest current obstacle to getting on to site. One solution might be to allow them to sell the homes on the open market, which would boost overall housebuilding but cut right across the original aim of the policy.

“Housing associations are understandably focused on investment in their existing stock, but house builders see a lack of buyers for affordable homes delivered under Section 106 as the biggest current obstacle to getting on to site”

As the report argues, England has never achieved 300,000 new homes a year without a substantial contribution from the public sector. It adds that “increased direct public investment” will be key to delivering both the 1.5 million homes target and the manifesto promise of “the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation”.

That “biggest boost in a generation” implies matching the performance of the last Labour government in the 2000s. Under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, it cut investment in its first term as it stuck to the Conservatives’ spending plans in its first two years, then ramped it up in terms two and three.

With the Treasury policing anything that smacks of a spending commitment, though, ministers have never really spelled out what that means in terms of numbers of social and affordable homes, or of cutting the number of families stuck in temporary accommodation.