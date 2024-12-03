Will planning shake-up build 1.5 million homes?

A panel of experts say new policies such as the ‘grey belt’ could unlock hundreds of sites for development. But without government cash, they won’t include enough new social housing (sponsored) #UKhousing

Labour has made social housing a priority. Last year Angela Rayner, now deputy prime minister, promised to “deliver the biggest boost to affordable housing for a generation” with “social and council housing at [its] heart”. The government intends to force through change on two fronts: first via the forthcoming Planning and Infrastructure Act, and then through a radical set of changes to the existing National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). The aim is to speed up the development of new homes of all tenures. But how much difference can planning alone really make to the supply of affordable housing?

For anyone wondering how the new government intends to deliver its target of 1.5 million new homes over the course of this parliament, the September King’s Speech contained a big clue. “My ministers will get Britain building, including through planning reform, as they seek to accelerate the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and housing,” King Charles dutifully read.

Do these changes to the planning system go far enough for social landlords? And if not, what else should the government be doing? Inside Housing recently brought together a panel of experts, in association with house builder The Hill Group, to get down to the details on the most urgent problem facing the housing sector today.

A good start

Our expert group was all broadly supportive of the government’s reforms – albeit with some caveats.

Andy Hill, founder and chief executive of The Hill Group, says he welcomes the government’s focus on delivering new housing. “I think it was needed to stimulate a housing industry which has stagnated over the past five or six years,” he says. “I’m interested in how the move to more social rented properties could be funded… because this is what the challenge is going to be. How do we get enough money into the system to fix what is a broken housing market?”

“The fact that housing is on the political agenda now has to be a good thing,” agrees Amy Shaw, partner at law firm Trowers & Hamlins. “It means much more recognition of the role that housing plays in the wider economy in terms of health and social well-being. Changes in planning are welcome. But as everybody’s touched on, funding is a massive issue.”

One of Labour’s headline housing reforms is the reintroduction of mandatory housebuilding targets for local authorities. This is welcomed by many developing housing associations as a sign of future certainty.