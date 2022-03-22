Will the cost of living crisis scupper the government’s goal of ending rough sleeping?

The rising cost of living puts the government’s target to end homelessness in England by 2024 into doubt, says @Rickviews #UKhousing

When cost of living increases, homelessness does too. Indeed, the recent homelessness monitor published by Crisis and Heriot-Watt University predicted that the number of people experiencing homelessness could increase by a third by 2024 due to a “tidal wave” of need.

Meanwhile, property website Zoopla has found that renters in the UK are paying £62 a month more than before the pandemic. It’s no wonder analysis by the Resolution Foundation has warned that the poorest households in the UK could see their cost of living jump by as high as 10% by autumn.

A cost of living crisis is upon us. The economic fall-out of the pandemic, coupled with the impact of the war in Ukraine, recently led the Bank of England to warn that household disposable incomes are likely to shrink by 2% this year, the biggest fall since records began in 1990.

This grim prediction flies in the face of the government’s stated target of ending rough sleeping by 2024. Theresa May had originally committed to ending rough sleeping by 2027 – but, ahead of the 2019 election, Boris Johnson decided to accelerate the target.

Even with the introduction of the Rough Sleeping Initiative funding for councils in 2018, rising numbers of people sleeping rough since 2010 meant ending rough sleeping all together by 2024 seemed ambitious.

But then the pandemic struck.

The government, local authorities and charities joined forces to bring everyone sleeping rough into their own accommodation in England to help slow the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, the government paused private sector evictions, a major route into homelessness, while increasing local authority rough sleeper funding.

“Services will do their utmost to support those who need help, but without affordable, stable housing options, they can only do so much”

This resulted in a 37% fall in rough sleeping between 2019 and 2020 in England. Then new figures out last month, verified by Homeless Link, showed that the trend was continuing, with the number of people sleeping rough on any given night falling by a further 9% in 2021.

This picture shows that rough sleeping is not inevitable – that, with some simple policy changes, we can one day see a society where it has all but been eradicated.

It has also meant the government has been making increasingly positive noises about fulfilling its aim of bringing the number down to close to zero by 2024.

It’s a commendable target and I respect the ambition. But I also spend a lot of time visiting homelessness services across the country. Many are deeply concerned about a new flow of people coming onto the streets as they are unable to keep up with rising costs.

Services will do their utmost to support those who need help, but without affordable, stable housing options, they can only do so much. Some will inevitably end up falling through gaps and onto the street.