Winners named on £5bn housing framework for South of England

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Housing associations and councils are among those that can access a new £5.16bn development framework after a string of high-profile contractors were named as successful bidders.
Southern Construction Framework (SCF), a joint venture between Devon County Council and Hampshire County Council, has revealed the names of 19 firms on its new framework.
The four-year framework is available to public sector bodies in the South West and South East of England, including London, SCF said.
It aims to be “flexible and responsive to industry pressures, including carbon, [modern methods of construction] and the ongoing housing crisis”, SCF said.
It will support larger housebuilding schemes, involving developments of more than 65 units, and smaller schemes of between 10 and 75 units.
Matthew Elliott, senior framework manager at SCF, said: “We have built this framework around our ethos and practice of collaboration, transparency and added value, with a focus on social value and supporting carbon and environmental impacts.”
Hampshire County Council and Devon County Council have operated construction frameworks since 2007 and the current fourth iteration of their framework has operated since April 2019, according to the prior information notice on the latest framework.
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