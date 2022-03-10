Wirral-based housing association secures £137m to deliver 1,000 new homes

The association said it was unable to provide any more information about the rate of borrowing because it was commercially sensitive.

But the bank said it attributed environmental, social and governance goals to £75m of the loan facility, in a move that will help the association work towards the government’s 2050 net zero carbon target.

The 13,000-home landlord said that in addition to helping it transition to becoming a zero carbon housing provider, the cash will help it achieve its “ambitious growth plans”.