With a 15-month recession on the cards, the government’s rough sleeping plan will need adjusting

"The Bank of England’s forecast for a 15-month recession running from autumn 2022 to the end of 2023, means increasing numbers of people will be affected by homelessness," says John Glenton from @RiversideUK

So, will this strategy give us the approach and funding we need to cope?

The Bank of England’s forecast for a 15-month recession running from autumn 2022 to the end of 2023, however, means increasing numbers of people will be affected by homelessness.

If economic conditions were favourable, me and my colleagues would feel solid ground work is now being laid to significantly reduce rough sleeping by the end of 2024.

“The Bank of England’s forecast for a 15-month recession running from autumn 2022 to the end of 2023 means increasing numbers of people will be affected by homelessness”

The strategy provides a £2bn spending commitment over the next three years, which will offset some of the 11,000 bed spaces that have been lost in the homelessness sector since 2010.

The government does listen. Its new rough sleeping strategy, called Ending Rough Sleeping for Good, shows that Whitehall and Westminster have listened and responded to feedback from experts in the homelessness sector.

Prevention

We really welcome prevention being at the heart of the new strategy. It’s something that Riverside has long been advocating and highlighted in our A Traumatised System research report, which we did with the University of York, on a decade of trends in commissioning homelessness services.

Over the past two years, we’ve been calling for the government, local authorities and service providers to work much closer together to tackle homelessness prevention and rough sleeping, which the new strategy proposes is dealt with by NHS England through its 42 new local integrated care systems (ICSs).

As the country’s largest provider of homelessness services, we have called for the Renters’ Reform Bill to deliver more longer-term tenancies, which would allow people to become rooted within a community, develop a sense of belonging and have the stability required to thrive and make positive change in their lives.

“We need a viable route off the streets for every person who finds themselves sleeping on them. This means a range of accommodation-led options, including Housing First for those who need it”

However, while rental reform needs to be enacted quickly, it needs to be managed carefully to ensure that it doesn’t create or prolong homelessness for people.

By implementing these reforms, while mindful of the unintended consequences that may arise, this strategy will help people to live with more housing security, help prevent first-time homelessness, and prevent the revolving door of homelessness from arising after someone moves on from supported housing.

The social housing sector has a key role to play in providing housing security, so the £11.5bn investment for the Affordable Homes Programme is an equally important step forwards for preventing homelessness.

Money spent on housing is an investment, not a cost, and will help to reduce the £1.36bn that Britain spends on temporary accommodation a year, including the £188.3m that English councils spent of their own money placing homeless households in BnBs in 2020-21.