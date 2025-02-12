The revised NPPF reimagines the green belt. David Churchill at Carter Jonas explains how this shift could be pivotal to solving the housing crisis #UKhousing

With NPPF revisions and potential land releases, is it time to rethink the green belt? #UKhousing

In the Rethinking the green belt report, Carter Jonas provided some context and examples, considering what land might be used and how it will be released.

Assuming an average plot size of 0.033 hectares, over 50,000 hectares of land is required to be allocated for housing over the next five years. The green belt will be central to resolving the housing crisis and the revised NPPF has provided some greater clarity, including a definition of grey belt land.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer himself has admitted that the target is an “almighty challenge”.

The government has set a target of delivering 1.5 million homes over the next five years to increase the total housing stock by 6%. While the recently published National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) adjusted the standard method, it doesn’t change the target to build 370,000 homes per year.

Analysis of the composition of green belt and non-green belt land addresses the issue that although commonly seen as a means of preserving ‘green’ land, the green belt was not created with the primary purpose of protecting the natural environment. That role is fulfilled by environmental designations including national parks, national landscapes (previously areas of outstanding natural beauty), sites of special scientific interest and ramsar sites.

Only 21% of all green belt land is covered by an environmental designation.

Just as environmental protection is not an objective of the green belt, neither is recreational use. Land used for outdoor recreation accounts for 5.5% of green belt land, ranging from 21.9% of London’s green belt to just 3.3% in the North East.

“The green belt, which largely mirrors land use elsewhere, is a planning policy tool. It is not a landscape or ecological designation as some might imagine”

In reality, the green belt differs very little from non-green belt land. Of the 1.6 million hectares of green belt, agricultural land makes up the greatest proportion at 65%, compared with 62.8% non-green belt land.

Forest, open land and water are just 18.9% (less than the 20.3% of non-green belt). And 6.8% of green belt land has been developed (predominantly for transport and hardstanding, such as carparks and paved or tarmacked areas) compared with 9% of non-green belt land.

This highlights that the green belt, which largely mirrors land use elsewhere, is a planning policy tool. It is not a landscape or ecological designation as some might imagine.

Removing the constraints of the green belt can actually bring about more sustainable development. For example, there’s the issue of ‘leapfrogging’ – development taking place in the vicinity of urban areas but beyond green belt land, which has had the impact of increasing individual carbon footprints. Positioning these communities within the green belt would potentially benefit residents with a better quality of life. It also benefits businesses by allowing them to access and hire labour and decreases average commuting distances.