With the ‘radical overhaul’ of planning paused, what should Michael Gove do next?

More than a year on, 44,000 consultation responses and one housing secretary later, it looks like the promised “radical reform unlike anything we have seen since the Second World War” has reached the end of the road. New secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities Michael Gove is reported to have ordered a pause on the government’s planning reform.

The Planning White Paper published in August 2020, in my view, threw the baby out with the bath water. The current system has many limitations, but contrary to the views set out in the white paper, the barriers to housing delivery are not simply the result of weaknesses in the current planning system.

The final report of Sir Oliver Letwin’s independent review of build out concluded that the homogeneity of the types and tenures of homes on offer on large sites limits the rate at which the market will absorb them and that this is the fundamental driver of the slow build out rate. Analysis by the Local Government Association ​​​​​​in 2020 showed that more than a million homes granted planning permission in the past decade have never been built.

And from my own experience working in private planning practice, many frustrations with the planning process which developers voice are largely to do with the chronic underfunding and understaffing of local authority planning teams.