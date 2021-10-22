With the ‘radical overhaul’ of planning paused, what should Michael Gove do next?
Hannah Keilloh’s top tips for Michael Gove on what he really needs to do to get more homes built
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@HannahCIH’s top tips for housing secretary Michael Gove on what he really needs to do to get more homes built #UKhousing
More than a year on, 44,000 consultation responses and one housing secretary later, it looks like the promised “radical reform unlike anything we have seen since the Second World War” has reached the end of the road. New secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities Michael Gove is reported to have ordered a pause on the government’s planning reform.
The Planning White Paper published in August 2020, in my view, threw the baby out with the bath water. The current system has many limitations, but contrary to the views set out in the white paper, the barriers to housing delivery are not simply the result of weaknesses in the current planning system.
The final report of Sir Oliver Letwin’s independent review of build out concluded that the homogeneity of the types and tenures of homes on offer on large sites limits the rate at which the market will absorb them and that this is the fundamental driver of the slow build out rate. Analysis by the Local Government Association in 2020 showed that more than a million homes granted planning permission in the past decade have never been built.
And from my own experience working in private planning practice, many frustrations with the planning process which developers voice are largely to do with the chronic underfunding and understaffing of local authority planning teams.
Inevitably, the wheels do move slowly and bumpily on the planning application process when you simply don’t have enough people with the skills and time to “get the job done” (as Boris Johnson would say).
Overall I thought the reforms proposed in the white paper, despite some laudable ambitions, mainly missed the mark.
So if I could give Mr Gove some top tips for starting his complete rethink planning, what would they be?
- Reconsider the role social housing can play in driving up overall housing supply. We all know the Conservatives are homeowner-focused, but we need to build more than 90,000 homes for social rent each year in England over the next 10 years to address housing need. Unlike market housing, social housing is particularly suitable for rapid build out.
Housing sites with a larger proportion of affordable homes deliver more quickly. For both large and small-scale sites, developments with 40% or more affordable housing have a build out rate that is around 50% higher compared with developments with less than 10% affordable housing.
If the government were to commit to making social and affordable housing a national priority and place it at the centre of policy, an opportunity exists to shape a recovery that benefits every community and leaves no one behind – hitting the ‘levelling up’ nail directly on the head.
- Put the climate emergency front and centre of any planning rethink. Planning has a crucial role in providing a pathway to the zero-carbon future we need to tackle the climate emergency. The proposals in the white paper did not make the climate emergency enough of a priority, nor were they sufficiently detailed or ambitious in this respect.
- Incentivise developers to bring allocated sites forward without delay or intervene where development has stalled. Give councils powers to take action on unbuilt land which has planning permission.
- Ditch the narrow term “beauty” and consider well-designed in its fullest sense. Access to community facilities and open space, adaptability of dwellings and internal space, to name but a few, are all so much more important to how we experience the places we call home.
- Give local authorities the tools, powers, autonomy and funding to do their jobs properly. Stop chipping away at local authorities’ abilities to actually plan and remember that without the necessary commitment to funding to address the gaps in skills, resources, and personnel, any new system will fall at the first hurdle.
- Don’t scrap Section 106 without a real workable alternative for delivering affordable homes. Section 106 is not perfect by any stretch, but it is currently a major mechanism for such provision of low-cost homes, particularly homes for rent (in 2018/19, 49% of all affordable homes completed were funded through Section 106 agreements).
While the white paper claimed the levy would deliver as much “if not more” affordable housing, there was no modelling to support this. How will it be ensured that contributions for affordable housing don’t disappear into covering other things? The levy will not be sufficient to pay for all the infrastructure. Is the government going to address further inequality through intervention to make up the shortfalls?
Well, I doubt Mr Gove will read my blog and heed my top tips. But this ‘pause’ really does gives him and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC – will we ever get used to the acronym?) the time and opportunity to think again on these matters. We will have to wait and see what the rethink of the overhaul comes out looking like in the end.
Hannah Keilloh, policy and planning officer, Chartered Institute of Housing