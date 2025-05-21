With the right interventions at next month’s Spending Review, housing associations can help deliver change

Decent, secure homes that people can afford are the foundations for a good life and a strong economy. Yet, for decades, England has lacked a clear, long-term housing strategy, and today we are in the grip of an acute and entrenched housing crisis.

Of all those being let down by a failing system, it is the 165,000 children who are homeless – roughly equivalent to the population of Cambridge – whose plight should focus ministers’ minds the most.

It is a national scandal that families in many parts of the country face waiting lists for an affordable home that is longer than their children’s entire childhood, and that in some places they face over a century of waiting.