Without changes to government housing policy in 2022, there will be severe consequences for disabled people

When I joined Habinteg Housing Association, which is known for its fantastic campaigning work to increase accessible housing across the country, I knew it was the next step in my journey supporting disabled people.

Having a background in both the housing and disability sectors, I was very keen to use my first six months at Habinteg to get under the skin of this unique organisation.

I’ve been travelling the length of the country visiting as many of our schemes as I can. I wanted to meet colleagues and tenants to hear first-hand what they think about our homes and services and what they need from us as their landlord. A couple of things really stuck out for me.

First, we have a lot of stock built to high accessibility standards, but in some cases those standards were high 20 or 30 years ago. Our customers’ expectations of what constitutes an accessible home has changed in that time and they now, quite rightly, expect more.

I think the challenge now, for us and the wider sector, is to engage with all the possibilities in technology, energy efficiency, new building materials and techniques to evolve our notion of the accessible homes of the future.