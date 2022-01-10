Without somewhere safe to go, women leaving prison ‘do not stand a chance’

In her 2007 review of women with particular vulnerabilities in the criminal justice system, Labour peer and former barrister Baroness Corston deemed the pathway to accommodation after release from prison to be in urgent need of “speedy, fundamental, gender-specific reform”. Fourteen years on, however, women are still leaving prison with nowhere safe to go at astonishing rates: 62%, according to figures released by Safe Homes for Women Leaving Prison (SHWLP) in 2020.

Without secure housing lined up, as soon as they are “through the gate”, these women – many of whom are the most vulnerable in society – “do not stand a chance”, says Dr Jenny Earle, an advisor to SHWLP. Homelessness presents a barrier to rehabilitation.

“You cannot sign up with a GP; you cannot get your kids back; you cannot get a job; you cannot enroll in longer-term mental health and drug and alcohol support,” she says.

“The number [of women leaving prison] in any one borough is small, but the ripple effect of not addressing that woman’s housing needs is very significant in terms of children, health needs, anti-social behaviour and reoffending”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the reoffending rate of men and women without settled accommodation is 65%.[2]

So why, given that Baroness Corston’s recommendation was so long ago and initiatives such as the Homelessness Reduction Act and Female Offender Strategy have since been introduced, has the housing problem not been solved?

One reason, says Dr Earle, is the “failure to really factor in the distinct issues involved in the housing needs of women”.

Women are more likely to be at risk of domestic and sexual abuse; to have been in care as a child and therefore lacking family support; to have significant physical and mental health issues deriving from past trauma; and to be primary carers of children. All these factors play a part in creating complex housing needs.