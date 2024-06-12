Sadly, we already know that private renters over 65 are a group at severe risk of poverty. With their fixed income eaten up by rent, more than one in three (37%) are currently in poverty after housing costs.

The older private renters we speak to report being forced to cut back on even the essentials like food and heating so they can pay their rent and avoid the risk of eviction and even homelessness. Some sit alone at home all day because they feel they can’t even afford to meet a friend for a cup of tea. Others tell us of the constant worry that they will be hit by an unaffordable rent rise.

Some could be forced to move miles away to a cheaper area, where public services are stretched and they know no one, a phenomenon that our No Place for Older Renters research uncovered is already happening.