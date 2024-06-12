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New research shows that if nothing changes by 2040, half of older private renters will be in poverty, writes Joanna Elson, chief executive of Independent Age
Sadly, we already know that private renters over 65 are a group at severe risk of poverty. With their fixed income eaten up by rent, more than one in three (37%) are currently in poverty after housing costs.
The older private renters we speak to report being forced to cut back on even the essentials like food and heating so they can pay their rent and avoid the risk of eviction and even homelessness. Some sit alone at home all day because they feel they can’t even afford to meet a friend for a cup of tea. Others tell us of the constant worry that they will be hit by an unaffordable rent rise.
Some could be forced to move miles away to a cheaper area, where public services are stretched and they know no one, a phenomenon that our No Place for Older Renters research uncovered is already happening.
And now it looks like the situation could get worse for older renters. At Independent Age, we’ve commissioned research from the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence (CaCHE), a consortium of housing policy institutions, to project poverty levels and housing tenure for 2040, if current policies and trends stay the same. What could happen in just over 15 years is, frankly, frightening.
The research that makes up our Keys to the future report projects that, by 2040:
This research makes it clear that, in the battle against poverty in later life, the private rented sector will be the frontline. Private renting and poverty in later life are inextricably linked because of how rent eats up a fixed income and those who didn’t buy a house during their working lives are likely to have less saved up for retirement.
The rise in poverty in later life that is directly linked to a rise in private renting is a tragedy for every individual and their family and community. And it’s also a disaster for society at large, with not just a huge human cost, but also greater spending on health and social care due to the ill health associated with financial hardship and expensive temporary accommodation for those who become homeless.
And if the current protections and practices for private renters of all ages stay the same, the rise in the number of private renters could be even more catastrophic than the terrible rise in poverty figures that they indicate.
The private rental market as it stands is less than ideal for those in later life, to put it mildly. Many older private renters have told us that, due to having little security in their homes, they’re too scared to ask their landlord for adaptations or repairs to make their home safer.
We know that the country’s housing stock is unfit for the needs of an ageing population, and people who rent usually have little ability to make necessary adjustments to their home. Older people also often live on a fixed income, which means any rent rises can be very hard to absorb. As previously mentioned, unaffordable rent can lead to older people cutting back on the heating or food that they buy, which can in turn make them unwell and worsen health conditions.
The potential situation in 2040 is bleak.
It’s obvious that we need dedicated and urgent action from whoever makes up the next UK government, the Scottish government and political parties across the country. Today and tomorrow’s older people and private renters need the following:
We all deserve a later life that is dignified and fulfilling. With collective and concerted action, political parties can work together to create a new, brighter future for today’s older people and tomorrow.
Joanna Elson, chief executive, Independent Age
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