Wolverhampton Council plans to deliver more than 9,000 homes over 18 years, according to its new local plan #UKhousing

It includes a housing target of 9,330 new homes between 2024 and 2042, after identifying sufficient land for that figure.

The plan, which has just been submitted to the housing secretary for an independent examination, will guide future development in Wolverhampton city up to 2042.

The local plan has also identified environmental areas to protect and enhance, sites to allocate for employment use, alongside transport schemes and policies to guide design and secure infrastructure.

The council said the plan set out its commitment to regeneration and building on brownfield land first. The plan will now be scrutinised by the planning inspectorate.

Chris Burden, cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into developing this plan, and I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the process.