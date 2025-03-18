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Wolverhampton Council plans to deliver more than 9,000 homes over 18 years, according to its new local plan.
The plan, which has just been submitted to the housing secretary for an independent examination, will guide future development in Wolverhampton city up to 2042.
It includes a housing target of 9,330 new homes between 2024 and 2042, after identifying sufficient land for that figure.
The local plan has also identified environmental areas to protect and enhance, sites to allocate for employment use, alongside transport schemes and policies to guide design and secure infrastructure.
The council said the plan set out its commitment to regeneration and building on brownfield land first. The plan will now be scrutinised by the planning inspectorate.
Chris Burden, cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into developing this plan, and I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the process.
“It is critical to have a local plan in place to provide certainty for our communities and support regeneration and investment in our city.
“We continue to promote a brownfield-first approach and we are pressing ahead with a Wolverhampton local plan that does not contain any green belt sites.
“The Wolverhampton local plan will help facilitate a vibrant, mixed-use city centre, enable new housing and employment opportunities on brownfield sites across the city, support local centres and strengthen the local economy.”
In February, Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, set a two-and-a-half-year target for local plan-making.
Under the new guidance, local authorities are now expected to produce a local plan within 30 months, as opposed to the current average time of seven years.
Mr Pennycook said the target would help “progress toward universal coverage of local plans”.
Last week, Barnet Council adopted a new local plan for 2021 to 2036 that aims to deliver almost 44,000 homes.
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