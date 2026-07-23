Woman charged after man murdered in retirement home run by housing association

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A woman has been charged after a man was murdered in a retirement home in the North East of England run by housing association Thirteen Group.
Detectives investigating the death of 77-year-old Harry Heslop in Stockton have charged a 41-year-old woman with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Mr Heslop died following an incident at Cedar House at around 2.44am on Tuesday 21 July.
Cleveland Police confirmed that a second woman, aged 54, remains on bail while enquiries continue.
The force said that Mr Heslop’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, and that their “thoughts remain with them during this difficult time”.
The 41-year-old woman appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on the morning of 23 July.
Detective chief inspector John Bonner, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Harry’s family and loved ones at what is an extremely difficult and distressing time for them.
“We will continue to ensure they are supported throughout this process.”
He added: “I would like to thank the dedicated officers and staff who have worked tirelessly over the last 48 hours. Specialist search officers, forensic investigators, homicide detectives and police staff have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and dedication throughout this investigation.”
Mr Bonner also thanked members of the public and the local community “for their patience and support while extensive enquiries have been carried out”.
“There will continue to be a visible police presence in the area and officers remain available to provide reassurance to residents. As a criminal investigation is ongoing, we would ask people not to speculate as this may prejudice legal proceedings. We would also ask that the privacy of Harry’s family is respected at this time,” he said.
Thirteen previously said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.
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