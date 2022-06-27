Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards 2022 winners revealed

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For the second year in a row, the Housing Heroes and Women in Housing Awards have taken place together.
While combining the two sets of awards is a recent development, the driving force behind them remains the same: to recognise the sector’s trailblazers and leaders for the work they do supporting and improving the lives of residents and colleagues alike.
As was the case last year, the ‘employer of the year’ category combines both sets of awards – but this year, the category itself has been split into two.
Mears Group won independent employer of the year, largely for its focus on inclusion and diversity, while Calico Group takes the housing association/local authority employer of the year award back to its HQ.
Award
Winner
Organisation
Best talent management initiative
LancWestWorks
Lancaster West Estate neighbourhood team
Board/committee member of the year
Michelle Baker
Eastlight Community Homes
Inclusion champion
Becky Leonard-Dixon
Home Group
Professional of the year – independent
Anneka Gill
Morgan Sindall Property Services
Professional of the year – housing association/local authority
Val Jefferies
Bournemouth Churches Housing Association
Woman of the future – housing association/local authority
Ishen Stewart-Dowding
Haringey Council
Woman of the future – independent
Jaimee Hendry
Oasis Community Housing
Woman of the year – housing association/local authority
Rio Argent
Bournemouth Churches Housing Association
Woman of the year – housing association/local authority in a housing role
Annemarie Roberts
Golding Homes
Woman of the year – independent
Charlotte Goode
Keepmoat Homes
|Award
|Winner
|Organisation
|Best company health and well-being initiative
|We Care
|Golding Homes
|Outstanding achievement by apprentices
|Digital Advanced Transformation Apprenticeship
|Livin
|Team of the year – 0-1000 homes
|National Homelessness Property Fund team
|Resonance
|Team of the year – 1,001-15,000 homes
|Afghan resettlement support team
|Taff Housing Association
|Team of the year – 15,000+ homes
|Anti-social behaviour team
|Tower Hamlets Homes
|Inspirational colleague of the year
|Daniel Bebbington
|The Wrekin Housing Group
|Inspirational leader of the year – housing association/local authority
|Colette McKune
|ForHousing
|Inspirational leader of the year – independent
|Amanda Dubarry
|Caritas Anchor House
|Tenant of the year
|Mark Johnson
|Golden Lane Housing
|Lifetime achievement in housing
|Christine Searle
|Poplar Harca
|Award
|Winner
|Employer of the year – independent
|Mears Group
|Employer of the year – housing association/local authority
|Calico Group
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