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Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards 2022 winners revealed

News27.06.22by Simon Brandon

For the second year in a row, the Housing Heroes and Women in Housing Awards have taken place together.

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The winners of the 2022 Housing Heroes and Women in Housing Awards (picture: James White)
The winners of the 2022 Housing Heroes and Women in Housing Awards (picture: James White)
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LinkedIn IHFor the second year in a row, the Housing Heroes and Women in Housing Awards have taken place together #UKhousing

While combining the two sets of awards is a recent development, the driving force behind them remains the same: to recognise the sector’s trailblazers and leaders for the work they do supporting and improving the lives of residents and colleagues alike. 

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As was the case last year, the ‘employer of the year’ category combines both sets of awards – but this year, the category itself has been split into two. 

Mears Group won independent employer of the year, largely for its focus on inclusion and diversity, while Calico Group takes the housing association/local authority employer of the year award back to its HQ. 

Women in Housing Awards: winners

Award

Winner

Organisation

Best talent management initiative

LancWestWorks

Lancaster West Estate neighbourhood team

Board/committee member of the year

Michelle Baker 

Eastlight Community Homes

Inclusion champion

Becky Leonard-Dixon

Home Group

Professional of the year – independent 

Anneka Gill

Morgan Sindall Property Services

Professional of the year – housing association/local authority

Val Jefferies

Bournemouth Churches Housing Association

Woman of the future – housing association/local authority

Ishen Stewart-Dowding

Haringey Council

Woman of the future – independent

Jaimee Hendry

Oasis Community Housing

Woman of the year – housing association/local authority

Rio Argent

Bournemouth Churches Housing Association

Woman of the year – housing association/local authority in a housing role

Annemarie Roberts

Golding Homes

Woman of the year – independent

Charlotte Goode

Keepmoat Homes

Housing Heroes Awards: winners

AwardWinnerOrganisation
Best company health and well-being initiativeWe CareGolding Homes
Outstanding achievement by apprenticesDigital Advanced Transformation ApprenticeshipLivin
Team of the year – 0-1000 homesNational Homelessness Property Fund teamResonance 
Team of the year – 1,001-15,000 homesAfghan resettlement support teamTaff Housing Association
Team of the year – 15,000+ homesAnti-social behaviour teamTower Hamlets Homes
Inspirational colleague of the yearDaniel BebbingtonThe Wrekin Housing Group
Inspirational leader of the year – housing association/local authority Colette McKuneForHousing
Inspirational leader of the year – independent Amanda DubarryCaritas Anchor House
Tenant of the yearMark JohnsonGolden Lane Housing
Lifetime achievement in housingChristine SearlePoplar Harca

Combined award winners

AwardWinner
Employer of the year – independent Mears Group
Employer of the year – housing association/local authority Calico Group
Awards
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