Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards 2025 winners revealed

Ahead of the Housing 2025 conference, two award ceremonies shone a light on the achievements of the sector over the past year. We reveal the winners and why they won
It has become a tradition. Each year the biggest event in the housing sector’s calendar begins with the Woman in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards.
Once again, these awards celebrate the best of the sector – the passionate and driven individuals, teams and organisations who are making a real difference to their communities, customers and colleagues.
This year’s winners, drawn from every strata of the sector and from Portsmouth to Glasgow, demonstrate the scope of the housing sector’s work and the difference it makes. They range from a project run by North Northamptonshire Council providing support and accommodation to rough sleepers with complex needs, to the sterling efforts of Torus colleagues to support customers affected by flooding at the start of the year.
As has also become tradition, the judges once again had their work cut out.
This year, we have redesigned the look of our awards pages to make it easier to shout about and share the successes of our winners.
Find out who won and hear about their stories by clicking here:
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