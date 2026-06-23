Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards 2026 winners revealed

The Women in Housing and Housing Heroes awards recognise the individuals, teams and organisations who have gone the extra mile in improving the lives of their customers and colleagues.

The pressures organisations face today are not letting up – but as these awards show, the drive to fix the housing crisis remains the stronger force in a sector that is full of heroes.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees – and thanks to the roster of judges, who gave their time and expertise to comb through all the entries.