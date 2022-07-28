Women in Housing Awards and Housing Heroes Awards 2022: the winners

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Inside Housing reveals the winners of this year’s Women in Housing Awards and Housing Heroes Awards. Photography by James White
On 27 June, the Housing Heroes Awards took place side by side with the Women in Housing Awards as the opening ceremony for Housing 2022 in Manchester, the Chartered Institute of Housing’s annual conference and Europe’s largest housing festival.
The awards celebrate unsung heroes from the industry – leaders, pioneers and trailblazers, dedicated and passionate people from across the sector, who are committed to making their communities better places to live.
The awards highlight the incredible work carried out by teams and individuals in the past 12 months.
A panel of expert judges, representing all parts of the housing sector, decided our winners. The panel assessed and scored the entries to inform the shortlists. The judges then attended virtual judging sessions in order to discuss and agree upon the eventual winners.
Well done to all our winners.
Welcome to this special section of Inside Housing, with details of the winning entries from this year’s Women in Housing Awards and Housing Heroes Awards 2022.
On behalf of Inside Housing and the Chartered Institute of Housing, the awards are there to do two main things. First, to celebrate the incredible contributions that individuals and teams have made over the past year – and to talk about why that work is important in a policy environment where housing is often an afterthought.
Second, in being subjected to the judges’ scrutiny, the individuals and teams have signed up to share their stories and their learning. What sets the best landlords apart is a desire to learn, challenge themselves, adapt and share. If we get it right, some of theses approaches will be replicated across the UK in the years to come.
A big thank you to our judges, who had the tough job of picking the best of the best, and thank you to our sponsors. I hope you enjoy this special section and pick up tips to strengthen performance across the sector.
Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing, and Gavin Smart, chief executive, Chartered Institute of Housing
The Calico Group
Calico is unique in its structure and approach. It is made up of charities and businesses, each with its own specialist expertise in housing, healthcare, support, employability and construction. By listening to and working with customers and utilising their diverse and lived experiences, Calico ensures its support meets their specific needs.
The group combines expertise with kindness, imagination, innovation and passion. It makes a long-lasting impact on the lives of its customers and colleagues, and an even greater social impact in the communities it serves.
Calico’s customers are some of the most vulnerable people in society. The group supports people in addiction, and gives refuge to adults and children fleeing domestic abuse and homeless people with complex needs. It works in prisons, supports ex-offenders to live a contributory life and houses refugees fleeing war-torn countries.
Calico aims to give customers the skills and knowledge to change their circumstances. The diversity of its customers is reflected in the diversity of its staff. This allows for understanding and empathy, making a real difference to customers’ lives.
The judges said:
“The breadth of work that this organisation is doing to support colleagues is truly impressive. It is very clear this is an organisation with people at its heart”
This category was judged by:
Steve Hayes, director of corporate affairs and communications, GreenSquareAccord
Angela Lockwood, chief executive, North Star Housing
Highly commended
Karbon Homes
Sponsored by:
Mears Group
Diversity is fundamental to Mears’ business model. The Diversity Network has accredited Mears as a diverse and inclusive business and it will continue to challenge stereotypes which previously may have been an unconscious barrier to diversity.
Mears was listed as one of The Sunday Times’ 25 Best Big Companies to Work For in 2021. The company has taken action to ensure it is open to accessing and progressing talent from all backgrounds and, as a result, it is ranked as one of the top 75 employers in the Social Mobility Foundation’s Social Mobility Employer Index.
Following the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, Mears commissioned the EW Group, an expert in equality, diversity and inclusion, to review its policies. It received a very positive response. Over the past year-and-a-half, Mears launched a training plan for managers to deliver a more diverse and inclusive organisational culture; delivered inclusive leadership training to the board; wove equality, diversity and inclusion into bids and procurement more thoroughly; continued to address the gender pay gap; and delivered additional support to colleagues to bolster their mental health and well-being in the wake of the pandemic.
The judges said:
“This entry was a demonstration of the breadth of action that it takes to be a good employer and the importance of diversity. Mears showed a strong approach to developing staff”
This category was judged by:
Steve Hayes, director of corporate affairs and communications, GreenSquareAccord
Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing
Sponsored by:
Ishen Stewart-Dowding, Haringey Council
Ishen Stewart-Dowding is a housing delivery project manager at Haringey Council. Her personal experiences have shaped her belief in the power of social housing to transform lives for the better. Her parents divorced when she was very young; Ishen, her mum and brother entered temporary accommodation. Ishen vividly recalls their three moves in 18 months, homes plagued by pests and her mum hospitalised with an acquired infection. This changed when the family moved into secure council accommodation in Haringey.
Ishen initially joined Haringey on the mayor of London’s air-quality apprenticeship scheme. But she wondered how someone with her background became a project manager in social housing. She applied to the housing delivery team and, within six months, was working on six projects.
Ishen’s leadership, and insistence that the architects be aspirational, transformed the Partridge Way scheme into a beautifully designed high-rise building.
Ishen is resolutely ‘YIMBYist’ (‘Yes in my back yard’) when it comes to high-quality new social housing, celebrating the security it can provide for youngsters to flourish.
The judges said:
“Ishen is a powerful advocate for how social housing can positively transform lives; she’s driven to extend that opportunity to others. She is absolutely a leader of the future”
This category was judged by:
Alysha Burrell, assistant land and planning manager, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands
Charmaine Simei, director of customer experience and communities, Longhurst Group
Sponsored by:
Jaimee Hendry, Oasis Community Housing
Jaimee Hendry is the project team leader of Oasis Community Housing’s Southwark service, which provides supported accommodation for young people facing homelessness. She has a passion for working with the women living at the charity’s projects, who sometimes have complex needs and challenging behaviours.
Jaimee advocates to ensure young people get the best possible outcomes. Her lived experience of childhood trauma – separation from her siblings and being brought up in the care system – have inspired her to help those facing similar circumstances.
Jaimee’s leadership has enabled the charity to reach five times more young people facing homelessness than when she started working at the service. Jaimee has had to manage this transition while coping with the complexities of the pandemic.
Her approach wins trust and builds self-esteem while maintaining professional boundaries. She is the perfect role model. Jaimee’s personal commitment to the young people she supports is evidenced by her exceptional effort. Her determination is an inspiration. Young residents are fortunate to have such a driven advocate.
The judges said:
“‘Passionate’, ‘authentic’ and ‘driven’ are the words that stand out when reading Jaimee’s submission. She is clearly a role model for those in her care and those who work alongside her”<
This category was judged by:
Alysha Burrell, assistant land and planning manager, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands
Charmaine Simei, director of customer experience and communities, Longhurst Group
Highly commended
Laura Wood, Invisible Creations
Sponsored by:
Rio Argent, Bournemouth Churches Housing Association
Rio Argent has worked as a service manager in Bournemouth Churches Housing Association’s (BCHA) domestic-abuse service since July 2020. She is a powerful force for good in housing and in supporting survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Rio is driven by a passion to support women, keep them safe from harm, and allow them to reimagine a future on their own terms.
Despite managing a busy refuge as well as community teams, Rio’s ambition to do more for the women in BCHA’s care is boundless. This has included writing and developing bids for new services, and specialist pathways for women with complex needs, as well as linking up with young-people services to offer healthy-relationship toolkits. This has all taken place in the past six months, on top of her existing workload.
Rio goes above and beyond to deliver a truly person-centred and quality service, inspiring her colleagues to follow suit.
Doing everything in her power to make changes is not just a day job for Rio, it’s a purpose.
The judges said:
“Rio has used her personal experiences and passion to support colleagues and customers. Following an extraordinary journey into the sector, she has continued to go above and beyond”
This category was judged by:
Halisha Kaur, senior regeneration officer, GreenSquareAccord
Hannah Morris, operations manager – providing homes, Stevenage Borough Council (on secondment to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities)
Sponsored by:
Annemarie Roberts, Golding Homes
Annemarie Roberts is a well-respected executive director at Golding Homes and an inspirational leader.
Annemarie is a strong advocate of women in leadership roles and always goes the extra mile to support women across the business to be the best they can be. She inspires them to be more confident in their abilities, to learn and grow, and be more aspirational for themselves.
She is warm and accessible to women at all levels.
Annemarie is committed to embracing diversity and the imperative to value and respect everyone as individuals, highlighting the benefits this brings to the business and individuals. This pervades her work and encourages junior colleagues to approach her for support.
In addition, Annemarie advocates for women across the sector through her blogs and media posts. She leads an active and healthy life, and is a wife and mother of young children. She is always learning, and open about the demands these roles place on her, both physically and emotionally.
The judges said:
“Annemarie is a true role model who doesn’t shy away from sharing her personal experiences, and is brave and vocal through her blogs. A great advocate for women in housing”
This category was judged by:
Halisha Kaur, senior regeneration officer, GreenSquareAccord
Hannah Morris, operations manager – providing homes, Stevenage Borough Council (on secondment to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities)
Highly commended
Amanda Hogarty, Halton Housing
Sponsored by:
Charlotte Goode, Keepmoat Homes
Construction is known as an industry dominated by men, but becoming a leader in the sector was something Charlotte Goode, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, was determined to achieve. Having started her career in accounting, Charlotte soon realised the housebuilding industry could open many doors for her. After joining Keepmoat in 2016, she rose to her current position within two years and is currently the only female regional managing director in the business.
Since joining Keepmoat, Charlotte has grown its operational area. The region currently has five selling sites in development across the West Midlands and South West, with a further 10 sites due to begin development by 2023, subject to planning approval.
Charlotte is a role model for women looking to have a successful career in construction. Her management skills and willingness to help, support and motivate doesn’t go unnoticed. She leads by example and demonstrates that anyone can achieve their ambitions through hard work and dedication. She encourages others to seek out opportunities and not be afraid of failure, to show resilience and keep trying.
The judges said:
“Charlotte is a true inspiration for women working in construction. She is determined to open doors for women
who choose this career by giving them the support to do so”
This category was judged by:
Halisha Kaur, senior regeneration officer, GreenSquareAccord
Hannah Morris, operations manager – providing homes, Stevenage Borough Council (on secondment to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities)
Sponsored by:
LancWestWorks, Lancaster West Neighbourhood Team
LancWestWorks, based on the Lancaster West Estate, is a rolling programme of jobs lasting at least three months and paying at least the London Living Wage, to provide career opportunities for local residents.
The team has worked with residents to ensure services are more accessible, inclusive and fair.
Residents have been involved throughout the interview and selection process as this team has been built, with jobs advertised through community groups and in the local area.
Around two-thirds of the placements have been taken up by women, all from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.
The first Somali, Moroccan and Farsi-speaking staff in living memory now work for the Lancaster West Neighbourhood Team, in roles in which women have not been well represented – as trainee electricians, apprentice plumbers and project managers in asset management.
So far, 55% of those taking up LancWestWorks placements have gone on to full-time employment or education.
The judges said:
“This incredible initiative demonstrated tangible results and showed a high level of commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. It has the potential to transform this community”
This category was judged by:
Violet Pugh, digital marketing manager, SO Resi
Amy Smith, lead service co-ordinator, Respite Rooms, BCHA
Highly commended
The Women’s Trade Network, Plentific
Sponsored by:
Michelle Baker, Eastlight Community Homes
Michelle Baker is an Eastlight Community Homes resident, board member and chair of its customer influence committee (CIC). She has made a huge impact on this 12,500-home organisation. As a self-employed accountant, Michelle brings invaluable professional experience to her voluntary work at Eastlight and in the Essex community, while her personal experiences as a mother of two disabled children shaped Eastlight’s early conversations around diversity and inclusion.
Over the past 12 months, Michelle has led the formation of Eastlight’s 10-strong CIC, which oversees and supports the board, and ensures residents influence decision-making. She has played a fundamental role in establishing Eastlight’s partnership with Purple, the disability organisation, to improve the experience of disabled people living and/or working in social housing. “Michelle is changing the culture at Eastlight,” says Emma Palmer, chief executive of Eastlight. “She’s encouraging us to try different approaches.”
Michelle’s desire to make an impact inspires those around her, says Marlene Carter, a fellow resident. “Michelle is a doer, which makes her a great leader. She is a visionary. I am proud to be part of her team.”
The judges said:
“Michelle has made the most of her role. As the mother of two disabled children, she has used her own experience to improve Eastlight’s policies and improve the lives of other residents”
This category was judged by:
Pritti Allen, head of communications, EMH Group
Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing
Highly commended
Carmen Simpson, Phoenix Community Housing
Sponsored by:
Becky Leonard-Dixon, Home Group
Becky Leonard-Dixon has had an amazing journey, from living in Home Group supported housing to becoming a permanent staff member in its engagement team. She is a trailblazer for equality, diversity and inclusion, leading on national projects including Rainbow Roofs, a group for LGBT+ social tenants; a sector-wide customer LGBT+ diversity action group; reverse mentoring; and mental health podcasts.
Becky has a history of homelessness and post-traumatic stress disorder linked to keeping her true sexuality hidden as a young person. After becoming a Home customer, she took advantage of every opportunity. She progressed from volunteering to an apprenticeship, and then took a permanent post in the engagement team.
Becky helped Home’s leadership team with its entry for the Housing 2020 awards, sharing her personal journey and the impact of involvement. The power of her testimony helped Home win Landlord of the Year 2020 – the same year Stonewall, the charity, recognised Becky as Role Model of the Year for the North East. She has limitless enthusiasm for her work, and both colleagues and customers find that energy infectious.
The judges said:
“Becky’s experiences make her achievements exceptional. Her journey is inspiring and she engages with every opportunity she is given to promote equality, diversity and inclusion”
This category was judged by:
Pritti Allen, head of communications, EMH Group
Michelle Baker, board member and chair of the customer influence committee, Eastlight Community Homes
Highly commended
Cath Coombe, Mosscare St Vincent’s
Sponsored by:
Val Jefferies, Bournemouth Churches Housing Association
Val Jefferies is a team leader in Bournemouth Churches Housing Association’s (BCHA) employability and skills team, guiding customers to development opportunities since 2012 and supporting their journey to employment and mental well-being.
“When I am with someone whose confidence is at rock bottom, and they’ve encountered many setbacks, I talk with them about their passions. We focus on their life now and what they want. When I feel a mood shift and the customer really engages with me, that feeling is unbeatable. Giving people hope is what I am so passionate about,” Val says.
One example of Val’s contribution is her work with The Way Forward, a programme that helps tenants who have faced financial hardship because of COVID-19 get back into work. Of those engaged in 2021, 48% went on to secure paid employment and 40% reported an improvement in their financial health.
Val is a consummate professional, driving and delivering excellence in all facets of her work. Her hard work, positive attitude and passion for people all deserve recognition, but particularly in the past year, her approach to creating, managing and delivering results in new projects has been exceptional.
The judges said:
“Val has played a crucial role in supporting and empowering service users to improve their lives. Her dedication and passion is inspirational to all who come into contact with her”
This category was judged by:
Natasha Beresford, strategic housing group manager, Dacorum Borough Council
Judith Bolton, general manager, Mears
Anneka Gill, Morgan Sindall Property Services
Anneka Gill is head of transformation at Morgan Sindall Property Services, which provides integrated maintenance services to over 200,000 properties in the social housing sector.
Only a year into the role, Anneka has made a big impact on the business, her colleagues and customers thanks to her passion for supporting people and her talent for rallying those around her to invest in her vision.
In conjunction with the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA), Anneka spearheaded a contractor accreditation to train operatives to spot the signs of domestic abuse, a first for the industry. This is now being replicated at housing associations and local authorities across the country.
She also recently developed and launched the Phoenix Programme, to help female residents who have suffered domestic abuse to gain sustainable employment.
Anneka is also a trainee board member at Golden Lane Housing (unpaid), an organisation that provides supported housing for adults with learning disabilities.
The judges said:
“Anneka is empowering, inspirational and passionate. This woman is a brilliant role model with a strong passion for diversity and inclusion and supporting vulnerable customers”
This category was judged by:
Natasha Beresford, strategic housing group manager, Dacorum Borough Council
Judith Bolton, general manager, Mears
Highly commended
Sheenagh McNally, Supporting Communities
We Care, Golding Homes
Community activities are vital to Golding’s work in building sustainable communities through an innovative programme of projects that support the well-being of customers. It is based on four pillars: mental, financial and physical well-being, as well as activities to unite and build proud communities.
Golding launched its ‘What about Shirley?’ campaign in January 2021, following a conversation with a vulnerable customer who was unaware of the pandemic until she was contacted by Golding staff during one of thousands of welfare calls. In its customer service training, Golding started to encourage every colleague to ‘Think Shirley’, inspiring them with postcards, films and even a karaoke session.
This has given them renewed energy to make a difference for the customers they serve. Golding’s customer satisfaction improved from 56% in December 2020 to 76.7% in January this year.
Requests from customers to see more staff on their estates led to Golding hosting four ‘Meet Shirley’ neighbourhood events last summer. This created a legacy of events every month during 2022.
The judges said:
“This entry demonstrated the amazing work already achieved; the four-pillars system is amazing at supporting residents and colleagues. This really is a great well-being initiative”
This category was judged by:
Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing
Jasmine Tansur, resident liaison officer for programme delivery, PA Housing
Sponsored by:
The Homelessness Property Fund team, Resonance
Resonance is an experienced impact property fund manager. Its 23-strong Homelessness Property Fund team manages and develops seven long-term residential property investment funds that help to provide a solution to the UK’s homelessness and housing crisis.
The funds provide decent, affordable housing for people who are homeless, living in temporary accommodation or sleeping rough, including women who have experienced domestic abuse or left prison without a home to go to, and people with learning disabilities living in inappropriate accommodation. These funds allow the team to buy properties and work with local contractors to refurbish them to a high and energy-efficient standard. Charity and housing provider partners manage the tenancies and support tenants. This partnership is crucial in providing an effective pathway for tenants ready to live independently, but who would struggle to access private rented housing.
Resonance’s funds provide tenants with a stable home that has a positive impact on their lives. To date, the funds have housed 1,832 people, including 892 children, in 822 properties.
The judges said:
“This team’s achievements are demonstrated through its innovative and scalable approach [to the homelessness crisis], leading the way in attracting new investors into the sector”
This category was judged by:
Alysha Burrell, assistant land and planning manager, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands
Charmaine Simei, director of customer experience and communities, Longhurst Group
Afghan resettlement support team, Taff Housing Association
This team came together to support the resettlement of refugees who were airlifted from Kabul following the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Now a team of 10, many of whom have experience of seeking asylum, they have supported more than 70 families in bridging accommodation in Cardiff. These families and individuals arrived scared and traumatised. Many had been separated from family members in the chaos at Kabul. From the outset, the team provided not just practical support, but also much-needed emotional support and care.
The team brought to life the clear pledge Wales made to be a nation of sanctuary. The team has gone the extra mile to make sure the individuals who served the UK, and their families, receive the support they need to rebuild their lives, find work, pursue education and integrate into
It has been a stunning display of compassion and kindness, alongside skilled partnership working. This team has shown grit and determination with no limits to their ingenuity, creativity and tenacity as they support people in their time of greatest need.
The judges said:
“This excellent and dedicated team goes above and beyond. Impressive engagement and speed of execution has brought together support for Afghan refugees, making a real difference”
This category was judged by:
Jess McCabe, deputy editor (features), Inside Housing
Patrick Penny-Annang, engagement and communications manager, Barnsbury Housing Association
Highly commended
Poplar Harca, rents team
Anti-social behaviour team, Tower Hamlets Homes
Anti-social behaviour (ASB) is the top concern of Tower Hamlets Homes residents. In this London borough, ASB is dominated by drug abuse and the crime that goes with it: gangs, prostitution, burglary and theft.
Tower Hamlets Homes’ ASB team – comprising staff from the housing association, a police team funded by the landlord and two teams from Parkguard, the private security service – operates seven days a week. It conducts two joint ASB patrols every day, one in the afternoon and evening, and a night shift that ends at 1am. Some operations run until 4am.
The patrols target specific estates, problem areas and prolific offenders. There are 5am starts to find and help rough sleepers, and the patrols also respond to emergencies. The service uses injunctions, closure orders, criminal prosecutions and ASB contracts. It fast-tracks drug users into rehabilitation and refers young people at risk to Street of Growth, a specialist agency, for intensive interventions.
The team’s work has led to a 48% reduction in ASB on targeted estates at a cost to each Tower Hamlets Homes household of 75p a week.
The judges said:
“Their partnership approach addresses important issues. They are making a genuine difference in communities.
There is something here for all social landlords to learn from”
This category was judged by:
Sam Hine, social value and inclusion manager, The Wrekin Housing Group
Patrick Penny-Annang, engagement and communications manager, Barnsbury Housing Association
Highly commended
Believe Housing, repairs team
Digital Advanced Transformation Apprenticeship (DATA), Livin
Livin’s Digital Advanced Transformation Apprenticeship (DATA) develops digitally minded, socially conscious, local young people into highly skilled professionals in marketing, data insight and analytics, IT support and infrastructure development. The team comprises three apprentices on three complementary aspects of digital transformation, at three different entry levels, working towards three different qualifications.
Established specifically to accelerate digital transformation, this team was crucial during the pandemic. It fast-tracked the adoption of new ways of working, including a new customer relationship management system, a new website and live business intelligence dashboards that display critical performance data to inform agile decision-making, enabling managers to keep control of their services digitally.
The apprentices have blossomed into fully-fledged digital experts, with a range of professional qualifications under their belts and exciting careers ahead. For them, the biggest reward has been seeing the difference they can make to the thousands of people in Livin’s homes and communities.
The judges said:
“It’s great to see such an innovative approach to housing services, using the support of this employment programme. The results speak for themselves”
This category was judged by:
Pritti Allen, head of communications, EMH Group
Michelle Baker, board member and chair of the customer influence committee, Eastlight Community Homes
Sponsored by:
Mark Johnson, Golden Lane Housing
Mark Johnson has been a tenant of Golden Lane Housing for more than 20 years. He is an unsung hero, one in a million – all the clichés.
People with a learning disability experience discrimination in our society. For a long time, they have arguably received services that do not meet their needs. For many, home has been a long-term institution, sometimes hidden away, with little opportunity to enjoy community life.
Mark has a learning disability and has achieved a huge amount. He is an invaluable campaigner in raising awareness for people with learning disabilities, as well as a much-valued volunteer in his local community and at Golden Lane Housing.
Last year, Mark was elected as his local parish councillor in Hatfield – the first person from the community with a learning disability to serve on the council. For 12 years, this was Mark’s dream, to inspire and encourage everyone with a learning disability to know that, with the right support, they can achieve the same things as everyone else. So it should be no surprise that he now has his sights set on becoming mayor.
The judges said:
“Wow, what a category. Inspirational all round, but this man is such an inspiration in all of the things he does. Amazing!”
This category was judged by:
Judith Bolton, general manager, Mears
Jasmine Tansur, resident liaison officer for programme delivery, PA Housing
Sponsored by:
Christine Searle, Poplar Harca
Christine Searle (centre right) was a pioneer in tenant involvement when most were wary of it. She has been involved with Poplar Harca since its launch over 20 years ago; she was a founding resident director and later chaired the organisation. She is committed to resident empowerment and putting residents at the heart of decision-making.
Her passion was to rebuild deprived neighbourhoods. She has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for Poplar Harca residents, as well as championing resident empowerment on a national level.
After stepping down as chair, Christine continued to be involved in shaping the future of her local area. She went on to chair Poplar Harca’s Joint Estate Panel, made up of representatives from across its estates. She is now stepping down from this role, so it is a fitting time to acknowledge the tremendous impact she has had on both the communities of Poplar in London, and resident involvement in the sector.
She has devoted many years of service to improving the quality of life for residents, and to helping others elsewhere achieve the same.
The judges said:
“In a hugely competitive category, Christine stands out for her outstanding contribution and ceaseless efforts to make sure the voice of the customer is heard”
This category was judged by:
Steve Hayes, director of corporate affairs and communications, GreenSquareAccord
Angela Lockwood, chief executive, North Star Housing
Sponsored by:
Daniel Bebbington, The Wrekin Housing Group
Daniel Bebbington is an essential part of Wrekin Housing Group’s regulated debt advice service, working closely with customers who are struggling with their finances.
Daniel has helped more than 270 residents deal with their debt and benefit issues, securing over £700,000 in rent payments and other financial benefits for those he has supported.
Daniel’s colleagues say he has a can-do attitude and always goes out of his way to achieve positive outcomes for those he works with. He understands that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to debt management. Some of the tenants he works with are facing considerable challenges, including poor mental health, language barriers and domestic violence.
Daniel’s ability to adapt his approach to each person’s individuals needs has produced extremely positive outcomes.
During the past year, Daniel has gone above and beyond to help staff across the group, even volunteering his time to work at an extra-care scheme to support frontline staff as they tended to vulnerable residents.
The judges said:
“It’s rare to find a colleague who cares so passionately about supporting their colleagues and customers. A leader and
a change-maker who truly cares about making a difference”
This category was judged by:
Amy Smith, lead service co-ordinator, Respite Rooms, BCHA
Violet Pugh, digital marketing manager, SO Resi
Highly commended
Sarah Collett, Two Saints
Colette McKune, ForHousing
A forward-thinking and charismatic leader whose passion for social justice and improving lives has been evident throughout her professional and personal life, Colette McKune is the chief executive of ForHousing. In 2015, she was awarded an MBE for services to housing and communities. She has improved lives, created jobs, unlocked investment for homes and created opportunities for young people across the North West.
During the pandemic, Colette knew there was a need to stand up for those who would suffer the most, but that it also represented an opportunity to change systems, tackle inequity and build a brighter future for the next generation. In the past year, she has taken steps to ramp up decarbonisation efforts, working with tenants to tackle climate change – an area in which she has significant regional and national influence.
She has also worked to tackle the root causes of homelessness, collaborated with external partners to fight poverty, and championed equal rights for everyone in society. Her tireless approach has meant ForHousing has led the way on issues many others in the sector have yet to tackle.
The judges said:
“On top of her immense ambassadorial work around equalities, tackling homelessness and poverty, Colette has also made a huge impact in the carbon-neutral agenda”
This category was judged by:
Natasha Beresford, strategic housing group manager, Dacorum Borough Council
Tansy Crowley-Sweet, income and allocations manager, WHG
Highly commended
Deborah Fenton, Epping Forest District Council
Amanda Dubarry, Caritas Anchor House
As chief executive of Caritas Anchor House, Amanda Dubarry has completely transformed the homelessness charity in the London Borough of Newham since joining in March 2018, and continues to inspire residents, members of staff, the local community and stakeholders across the sector.
Right from the start, Ms Dubarry has been changing the culture at Caritas Anchor House to be more ambitious in its mission to help the most vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness. She has led the launch of three new services to support single adults who have been sleeping rough in Newham.
Last year, Amanda negotiated a new partnership – the Integrated Rough Sleeper Support Service – with charity Change Grow Live, which has delivered five new homelessness support services across the borough.
Ms Dubarry is passionate about making a difference and developing excellent services. Through her visionary approach, she continues to make Caritas Anchor House a great place to work and a trusted voice in the community and sector. She has put herself at the centre of the Newham community and the homelessness sector.
The judges said:
“Amanda is a truly inspirational leader who supports and leads from the front and genuinely wants to see others do well and everyone to win, whether residents or colleagues”
This category was judged by:
Tansy Crowley-Sweet, income and allocations manager, WHG
Jasmine Tansur, resident liaison officer for programme delivery, PA Housing
Pritti Allen
Head of communications, EMH Group
Michelle Baker
Board member and chair of the customer influence committee, Eastlight Community Homes
Natasha Beresford
Strategic housing group manager, Dacorum Borough Council<
Judith Bolton
General manager, Mears
Alysha Burrell
Assistant land and planning manager, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands
Tansy Crowley-Sweet
Income and allocations manager, WHG
Steve Hayes
Director of corporate affairs and communications, GreenSquareAccord
Martin Hilditch
Editor, Inside Housing
Sam Hine
Social value and inclusion manager, The Wrekin Housing Group
Halisha Kaur
Senior regeneration officer, GreenSquareAccord
Angela Lockwood
Chief executive, North Star Housing
Jess McCabe
Deputy editor (features), Inside Housing
Hannah Morris
Operations manager for providing homes, Stevenage Borough Council (on secondment to DLUHC)
Patrick Penny-Annang
Engagement and communications manager, Barnsbury Housing Association
Violet Pugh
Digital marketing manager, SO Resi
Charmaine Simei
Director of customer experience and communities, Longhurst Group
Amy Smith
Lead service co-ordinator, Respite Rooms, BCHA
Jasmine Tansur
Resident liaison officer for programme delivery, PA Housing
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