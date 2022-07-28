Women in Housing Awards and Housing Heroes Awards 2022: the winners

Christine Searle, Poplar Harca

Christine has been a pioneer of tenant involvement for many decades

She was a founding resident director of Poplar Harca and later chaired the organisation

She has devoted many years to improving the lives of tenants, both locally and nationally

Christine Searle (centre right) was a pioneer in tenant involvement when most were wary of it. She has been involved with Poplar Harca since its launch over 20 years ago; she was a founding resident director and later chaired the organisation. She is committed to resident empowerment and putting residents at the heart of decision-making.

Her passion was to rebuild deprived neighbourhoods. She has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for Poplar Harca residents, as well as championing resident empowerment on a national level.

After stepping down as chair, Christine continued to be involved in shaping the future of her local area. She went on to chair Poplar Harca’s Joint Estate Panel, made up of representatives from across its estates. She is now stepping down from this role, so it is a fitting time to acknowledge the tremendous impact she has had on both the communities of Poplar in London, and resident involvement in the sector.

She has devoted many years of service to improving the quality of life for residents, and to helping others elsewhere achieve the same.

The judges said:

“In a hugely competitive category, Christine stands out for her outstanding contribution and ceaseless efforts to make sure the voice of the customer is heard”

This category was judged by:

Steve Hayes, director of corporate affairs and communications, GreenSquareAccord

Angela Lockwood, chief executive, North Star Housing

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